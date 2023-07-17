Why international involvement matters for effective global learning





As the old saying goes, there is good news and bad news for those leading learning efforts in global, multicultural and multilingual companies. For the sake of positivity, let’s start with the good news. The Good News The latest LinkedIn Learning Workplace report found that 82% of global leaders agree that the HR function is more critical now than it has ever been. HR ranks high because attracting, retaining, training, reskilling and upskilling workers is mission critical for any global organization. Learning plays a major role in achieving these objectives. According to Simon Brown, chief learning officer of Novartis, one of the world’s five largest pharmaceutical companies with over 100,000 employees, in challenging economic times, there is a strong case for investing in building critical skills. Few would disagree that these are anything but challenging economic times. LinkedIn’s report provides further evidence of the growing importance of learning and development in organizations. From 2022 to 2023, there was a 16% increase in the number of learning leaders meeting regularly with their HR chief. Even more importantly, there was a 13% increase in the number of meetings that learning leaders have with C-suite executives. Not surprisingly, almost 50% of learning leaders surveyed predict their budgets will increase, while only 8% believe their budgets will decrease. The good news for learning leaders is that training is seen as critical to the success of their companies, which is demonstrated in the increased time commitment of those who are leaders in those organizations. More attention, more access and more budget. Who could ask for more? The not so good news The bad news comes from Willis Towers Watson, a multinational company that provides insurance services. Their research is said to have been found that among global companies, nearly 75% of all change initiatives did not actually create sustainable benefits, and nearly 50% did not produce any measurable results of any kind. Of course, not all change initiatives are related to learning, so perhaps learning leaders are not interested to some extent? More data from the global consulting company, McKinsey, closes this option. they respondent 300 senior executives at global companies and found that few executives surveyed felt their companies were good at transferring lessons learned from one emerging market to another. In other words, even when learning worked well in their headquarters location, it often failed to achieve its objectives in other regions of the globe. Perhaps even more troubling news, according to researchers at McKinsey, is that barely half of executives at the 17 global companies we studied in depth thought they were effective in adapting their recruitment, retention, training and development processes for different geographies. The summary of the state of learning in global companies is that it is highly valued, seen as critical to organizational success, has the attention of the C-suite and is receiving increased budget, but, in many cases, is not delivering. This is not to say that global learning efforts never have an impact. This means there is a lot of room for improvement. CHALLENGE Developing learning in a global company is one of the most difficult challenges for learning professionals. The reasons are not difficult to understand. Anyone responsible for working in multiple languages ​​knows that translation quality and accuracy require a robust process, experienced translators, and a set of tools right for the job. But bringing learning to a global audience requires more than translation.

Even when a learning experience is accurately translated from one language to another, this does not mean that the learners who received it will understand or relate to it. Cultural differences are important between regions of the world. Idioms, jargon, colloquialisms, and even humor are likely to confuse students or worse. Graphic size, sound choices, colors, and more may require adjustments depending on the students’ culture. What resonates in one culture can offend in another, and often does. For many learners who work for a global company, from a different location than the company’s headquarters/in other regions of the world, and who speak different languages ​​and come from different cultures, it may seem as if their learning is developed for someone else, somewhere. other. Some things don’t make sense because they’re poorly translated, poorly localized, or, in some cases, inaccessible. They’re consuming a learning experience as best they can, but it’s not really designed for them, and they know it. They feel like an afterthought. Few things are more deadly to a healthy learning culture. Moving forward Global involvement matters. We need to consider not only whose voices will be part of the conversation, but also when they will be included in the learning construction process. Rather than creating a truly global learning experience, it is more common for learning to take place by people in the same culture in a single language. Translation and localization happen after analysis, design and development have already taken place. The problem has already been identified, possible solutions have already been considered and decisions have been made. Translation and localization very often occur in the implementation phase, or, at best, near the end of the development phase. Global corporate learning will make progress as it becomes more inclusive throughout every stage of the creation process. Multilingual and multicultural companies need learning teams that are multilingual and multicultural. Global learning must evolve, and this process will be advanced when the analysis, design, development, implementation and evaluation involve people who are part of the learners’ own cultures. Learning professionals are passionate about developing and growing people. They want students to do their best work and have opportunities for advancement. They also want their companies to thrive and meet their goals. Achieving these goals in a global environment is not easy, but it is certainly worth our best efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://trainingindustry.com/articles/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/the-good-and-not-so-good-news-for-global-learning-leaders-why-international-inclusion-matters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos