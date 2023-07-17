The Colvin Center hosts two international scholars





This fall, the Colvin Center for International Reporting will host two visiting fellows through the IREX Community Solutions Program, an international fellowship program sponsored by the US State Department with funding provided by the US government and supported in its implementation by IREX . The two colleagues, from Nepal and Ukraine, both seek to deepen their understanding of how to bring different communities together. Communication can help people find common ground, mutual understanding and collaborative solutions across so many borders and boundaries, said Laura Lindenfeld, dean of the School of Communication and Journalism and executive director of the Alda Center for Communication Science. SoCJ and the Colvin Center are pleased to welcome these two fellows to Stony Brook so that we can work with and learn from each other as we all work to create a fairer, more just, and more rational. The Community Solutions Program supports human development by empowering youth, cultivating leaders, strengthening institutions, and expanding access to quality education and information. It facilitates cross-cultural and cross-border exchanges to foster more inclusive, just and prosperous societies. Iryna Domnenko, from Ukraine, and Shraddha Verma, from Nepal, will spend most of the fall semester living on Long Island and working alongside the faculty and staff of the School of Communication and Journalism. While at Stony Brook, Domnenko will explore different ways to unite communities and counter Russian disinformation in times of controversy. Upon her return to Ukraine, she will develop educational and motivational programs for communities in her role at the Ukrainian Institute for Analytics and Advocacy. In Nepal, Verma works for a human rights organization that seeks to end child trafficking in partnership with government agencies and other advocacy groups. Like Domnenko, Verma will examine ways to build advocacy movements that fight for change and improve government protections for these exploited populations. The Community Solutions Program is a great way for us to learn from each other, said Sarah Baxter, director of the Colvin Center and visiting professor of journalism. Iryna and Shraddha will share their expertise and help our students develop skills in trauma-informed foreign reporting. This is the second time the School of Communication and Journalism has hosted students from the Community Solutions Program. First, Ekaterina Miscisina, came to SoCJ in the fall of 2022 from Moldova to study Russian disinformation and how that information flows into and through the American media scene. Two recent SoCJ graduates made a return visit to Moldova in May.

