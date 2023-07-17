The government defines the adaptation program to address the climate impact

The UK Government has today unveiled its third National Adaptation Program (NAP3), which sets out a five-year strategic plan to increase resilience and protect our people, homes, businesses and cultural heritage against the risks of change. climatic events such as floods, droughts and heat waves.

From helping homes, schools and hospitals to prevent overheating to protecting our food and energy supply chains from disruption, the publication of the third National Adaptation Program marks a step change in the UK governments approach to climate adaptation, putting the ambitious program in place. the government is undertaking to address the key climate risks facing the country.

The plan includes commitments to:

Establish a comprehensive approach to climate resilience in line with the Government’s Sustainability Framework, which sets out commitments to review the standards, assurance and regulation of the infrastructure sectors, improving the systems and capabilities that support our resilience planning.

Expand support for vulnerable communities around the world and triple adaptation funding through official development assistance to 1.5 billion by 2025. This is the first time a domestic program of its kind will have a dedicated response to climate risks abroad state, including supporting climate-vulnerable communities globally.

Protect lives and well-being across the UK, with a new UK Health Safety Agency Adverse Weather and Health Plan that builds on existing health alert systems that will strengthen the health system to adapt rather with an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events.

Pilot a dedicated Local Authority climate service which will provide easy access to localized climate data. This Met Office tool will help local authorities plan for adaptation by informing them of risks such as increased patterns of heavy rainfall and extreme heat.

Ensuring a healthy and thriving natural environment through measures in our landmark Environment Act, Water Plan and Environmental Land Management Schemes, all of which will boost biodiversity, protect and restore our peatlands, wetlands and rivers, and the wider natural environment and improve air quality – helping to meet our Net Zero goals and build resilience.

Develop the capacity and capability for Historic England to model the long-term impacts of climate change on cultural heritage caused by rising temperatures, increased rainfall, rising sea levels and extreme weather.

Create a Climate Resilience Board of senior government officials to oversee cross-cutting climate adaptation and resilience issues across government, including heatwave, flood and drought preparations, driving further action to increase resilience UK to climate change.

The government is already investing billions in adaptation measures, including £5.2 billion in flood and coastal schemes in England, over £750 million for the Nature Climate Fund, which supports nature-based solutions for climate resilience, and £80 million for the Recovery Challenge of Green. The fund which creates jobs in nature restoration and conservation – all of which play a crucial role in increasing the UK’s resilience to climate change.

Environment Secretary Thrse Coffey said:

The UK has decarbonised faster than any other G7 country since 1990, but the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly visible in the UK, as well as globally, through increased frequency and severity of waves of heat, floods, droughts and wildfires. By taking action now, improving our infrastructure, promoting a greener economy and ensuring resilient food production, we can protect our national security, economic stability and overall resilience in the face of these climate challenges. This powerful five-year plan will ensure a more resilient and sustainable future for generations to come.

To stay ahead of future threats, a new £15 million joint research initiative led by Defra and UKRI will equip researchers, policy makers and practitioners with the vital data, skills and incentives they need to ensure that adaptation proactive is happening in all areas of government policy. .

The plan also outlines how schools and hospitals will develop plans to adapt to a warmer climate, including preventing overheating. Schools will look to use nature-based solutions, including sustainable drainage systems such as rain gardens and natural shades for outdoor spaces.

The government will also incorporate climate resilience into industrial and security strategies to protect the country’s energy sector, protecting the supply of goods and services from climate-related disruptions.

5.2 billion is also being invested in new flood and coastal defenses – and the number of government-funded projects, including nature-based solutions, will double by 2027. Through the National Flood and Erosion Risk Management Strategy Coastal, it has been identified that more focus is needed on encouraging property owners to build better after a flood. It also contains a number of actions to work in collaboration with the insurance sector, professional bodies and suppliers to improve the flood resilience of properties.

Environment Agency Chief Executive Philip Duffy said:

The unfolding scale of climate change poses a major challenge to our environment, society and economy. Environment agencies work to reduce flood risk, water management and nature play an important role in our national climate resilience. We look forward to working with the Government and our partners to deliver the new National Adaptation Programme.

To ensure a stronger natural environment, Local Nature Recovery Strategies and Environmental Land Management schemes will support farmers and land managers to prioritize adaptation and help secure food supply chains to respond to climate and other emerging risks while maintaining their role as food producers.

The Climate Change Act 2008 (CCA) requires the government to complete a Climate Change Risk Assessment (CCRA) every five years, followed by a NAP that sets out how the government will address the risks identified in the CCRA. The government is currently in its third statutory cycle of national risk assessment and adaptation planning under the CCA 2008.

The Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, Professor Dame Angela McLean said:

The climate is already changing, so adaptation is essential. As we continue to work towards net zero, we must also implement plans to ensure that our society is resilient to current and future climate change.

Professor Stephen Belcher, Chief Scientist of the Met Offices, said:

The release of the latest National Adaptation Program is a vital reminder that the impacts of climate change are increasingly becoming a feature of our lives. Even with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Met Office science informs us that fires, rainfall events, sea level rise, drought and temperature extremes will have more serious consequences in the years ahead. PNV creates a path to a better resilient future. We must follow that journey.

NAP3 provides a comprehensive and forward-looking plan for the UK in adapting to the risks and opportunities of climate change. This includes:

inFRAStRuctuRe

The Government’s new Resilience Framework sets out for the first time a strategic, whole-of-society approach to sustainability, including new commitments to resilience standards

Defra will drive £2.2bn of accelerated investment in water quality and resilient supply through the Water Plan, helping to protect our water supply from the risks posed by climate change.

The natural environment

Local Nature Recovery Strategies (LNRS) will take into account climate trends and risks affecting local areas

Environmental Land Management (ELM) schemes will incorporate climate change adaptation into their design to promote resilient and sustainable land management and agricultural practices

Six Nature Recovery Projects (NRPs) will be launched in 2023 and we will work with Nature Recovery Network (NRN) delivery partners to identify and launch a further 13 projects

Health, communities and the built environment

Protecting communities and businesses across England through a £5.2 billion investment in flood and coastal erosion schemes

Deploying UKHSA’s (UKHSA) Adverse Weather and Health Plan together with UKHSA/Met Office weather health warning systems to protect lives and well-being

The National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) will be updated to support adaptation and mitigation efforts, in addition to recent updates to the Building Regulations to reduce excess heat and unwanted solar gains in all new residential buildings.

Providing a dedicated local climate forecasting service to each local upper level authority to support local adaptation planning to hazards such as heatwaves and short-term localized heavy rainfall.

Business and industry

The Green Finance Strategy 2023 sets out a series of actions being taken to protect the financial system from climate impacts and attract private investment in adaptation

Through the Green Jobs Task Force, the government will identify the skills needed for the UK to move to net zero, strengthening adaptation to climate change.

Survey business preparedness for climate impacts and provide information and support to businesses on adapting to higher temperatures, water shortages, storms and floods.

International influences

The International Climate Finance (ICF) Strategy sets out how the government will help adapt and build resilience in communities vulnerable to climate-related disasters, including tripling adaptation funding through official development assistance to 1.5 billion by 2025

The UK will continue to lead international action and consensus negotiations on climate adaptation, including a key focus at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates later this year.

Adaptation Reporting Power (ARP)

Reporting will be done on a shorter timescale to streamline alignment reporting with other parts of the government’s legal cycle

Intended scope expansion, including additional reporting on canals and reservoirs, health and social care and food supply

Supporting evidence