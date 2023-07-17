At 2.30am UK New Zealand time on Sunday 16 July, UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch officially signed the treaty to join the CPTPP trade bloc, launched the UK’s membership of a modern and ambitious trade agreement involving 12 economies across Asia, the Pacific, the Americas and now thanks to the UK’s membership – Europe.

The United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Trade traveled to Auckland to put the mega deal on paper, along with New Zealand’s Trade Minister Damien O’Connor, Chile’s Under-Secretary for International Economic Relations Claudia Sanhueza and the trade ministers of the other CPTPP members.

The signing is the formal confirmation of the UK’s agreement to join the group, following the substantive conclusion of negotiations earlier this year. The UK government will now seek to ratify the deal, which will involve parliamentary scrutiny by the British Parliament, while the other CPTPP countries complete their legislative processes.

The new agreement will reduce red tape for trade between Chile and the UK, simplifying the import and export process and improving the business environment between the two countries as members of the bloc. Over 99% of exports between CPTPP members will be zero-tariff, with reduced tariffs on imported goods in both directions benefiting both Chilean and British consumers through better product choice, quality and affordability. The agreement will also provide Chile and the UK with a number of new opportunities to further deepen the UK-Chile trade relationship, particularly in key strategic sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

The signing comes after a new UK government report found that one in every 100 UK workers was employed by a business based in a CPTPP member country in 2019, equating to over 400,000 jobs there the whole country.

Membership of the trade group is expected to boost further investment in the UK from CPTPP countries, already worth 182 billion in 2021, while guaranteeing protection for investors.

Speaking ahead of the signing, Kemi Badenoch said:

I am delighted to be here in New Zealand to sign an agreement that will be a huge boost for British businesses and deliver billions of pounds in additional trade, as well as opening up huge opportunities and unprecedented access to a market of over 500 million people. We are using our status as an independent trading nation to join an exciting, growing, forward-looking trading bloc which will help grow the UK economy and build hundreds of thousands of work that CPTPP-owned businesses already support up and down the country. .

Louise de Sousa, the British ambassador to Chile, said:

This is very good news for the UK and Chile. Once the UK has ratified the CPTPP, UK and Chile trade links will improve significantly, removing barriers between our economies and improving market access, including in key areas such as the digital economy, financial services and investment. The UK’s signature comes as we mark 200 years of bilateral consular relations between the UK and Chile and celebrate the long and successful relationship, including our strong economic ties, that our two countries enjoy today. The UK’s membership of the CPTPP opens up important new opportunities for both our countries and means that the partnership between the UK and Chile will be even stronger in the future.

The UK government report found that the CPTPP investment accounted for:

Creation of 26,000 jobs in 2021 and 2022.

75% of all employment in CPTPP-owned businesses was outside London.

One in 50 jobs in the North East of England.

One in every 25 manufacturing jobs across the UK.

The report also found that CPTPP companies are punching above their weight economically. While they make up 0.3% of all businesses in the UK, they generate 6.1% of total UK turnover – 20 times higher than the proportion of businesses they represent.

The UK is the first European member and the first new member since the creation of the CPTPP, which would have been impossible had we remained in the EU. With the United Kingdom as a member, the CPTPP will have a combined GDP of 12 trillion and make up 15% of global GDP.

The government will now take the necessary steps to implement the agreement, which is expected to be next year.

Being part of the CPTPP means that more than 99 per cent of the UK’s current exports of goods to CPTPP countries will qualify for zero tariffs. Dairy farmers, for example, will benefit from reduced tariffs on cheese and butter exports to Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico. This is based on the 23.9 million dairy products we exported to these countries in 2022.

The deal is a gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific, which will account for the majority of global growth and around half of the world’s middle-class consumers in the coming decades, bringing new opportunities for British businesses and supporting jobs.

Editors’ Notes

The signing ceremony took place on Sunday 16 July.

Other ministers from CPTPP countries expected to attend along with UK Secretary of State for Trade Kemi Badenoch, New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O’Connor and Chile’s Under-Secretary for International Economic Relations Claudia Sanhueza are Australian Deputy Minister of Trade Tim Ayres, Canadian Minister of Trade Mary Ng, Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Goto Shigeyuki, Malaysian Trade Minister Tangku Zafrul Aziz, Mexican Trade Minister Alejandro Encinas, Peruvian Trade Minister Juan Carlos Mathews Salazar, Singapore Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong and Vietnamese Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien.

GDP and population data refer to 2022 data and are taken from the IMF’s World Economic Outlook Database, April 2023 edition.

Additional benefits of UK membership of the CPTPP include:

Services growth: The UK is the world’s second largest provider of services and services accounted for 43% of our trade with CPTPP members last year. Membership of the agreement can reduce red tape UK firms will not be required to set up a local office or be resident to provide a service and will be able to operate on the same level as local firms

Increased flexibility: Modern rules of origin can make British businesses more competitive by allowing them to trade more freely across the trading area. For example, UK car manufacturers can sell car engines duty-free to a car manufacturer in the group, which can then sell those cars duty-free in any other member country, subject to the rules of origin. This is not currently possible under all the bilateral trade agreements the UK has with CPTPP members and will help exporters diversify their supply chains and create new export opportunities.

Pro-investment: Investment between the UK and CPTPP countries is expected to increase as the agreement contains provisions to limit barriers and encourage more inward investment. Stocks of inward investment in the UK from CPTPP countries were 182 billion in 2021.

Progress: UK remote services in the CPTPP were worth 23 billion in 2021. The CPTPP sets modern rules for digital commerce across all sectors of the economy and will support UK businesses of all sizes to pursue opportunities new in CPTPP markets.

New markets: The merger means we will have a Free Trade Agreement with Malaysia for the first time, giving businesses much more access to an economy worth 330 billion GDP in 2022. Tariffs of around 80% will be phased out on UK whiskey exports within 10 years and the 30% tariff on UK car exports will be phased out within 7 years, helping the UK take a bigger market share.

Cheaper consumer prices: Reduced tariffs on imported goods could also lead to cheaper prices for British consumers for high-quality products such as fruit juices from Chile and Peru and honey and chocolate from Mexico.

