Northern District of Illinois | International cyber fraudster sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison





CHICAGO A United Arab Emirates resident who orchestrated an $8 million cyber fraud scheme targeting several United States-based companies has been sentenced to more than eight years in a US prison. OLALEKAN JACOB PONLE, also known as Mr Woodbery, and Mark Kain, 31, were living in the United Arab Emirates in 2019 when he worked with associates to engage in multiple business email compromise schemes. The co-schemers used phishing links to gain unauthorized access to email accounts and then created fake instructions directing employees of the victim companies to transfer money to bank accounts opened by money mules in the Ponles direction. The fraudulent emails often claimed to be from the company or a known business contact and were almost identical to previous legitimate emails sent to the company’s email account. After employees unwittingly wired money, in some cases millions of dollars, into bank accounts, Ponle instructed the money mules to convert the proceeds into Bitcoin and send them to him. As a result of the Ponles scheme, the victim companies suffered more than $8.03 million in actual losses and more than $51.3 million in intended losses. One of the victim companies was based in Chicago, while the others were located in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New York, California and elsewhere. Ponle is a Nigerian national who was arrested in June 2020 by law enforcement in the United Arab Emirates. He was subsequently deported from the UAE into FBI custody and arrived in Chicago the following month. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal fraud charge. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman on July 11, 2023, sentenced Ponle to eight years and four months in federal prison. Ponle was ordered to pay more than $8.03 million in restitution to victim companies and forfeit numerous luxury items purchased with proceeds traceable to the fraud scheme, including a Rolls Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz G -Class AMG G55 and Rolex and Patek Philippe Watches. Ponle previously forfeited 151 bitcoins to the government, which were also derived from proceeds traceable to the fraud scheme. The sentencing was announced by Morris Pasqual, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Robert W. Wes Wheeler, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Chicago Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and the Dubai Police Department, United Arab Emirates. Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Wells of the Northern District of Illinois represented the government.

