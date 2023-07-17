Israel recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara





Israel announced on Monday that it is recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, joining the United States as the only countries to recognize the kingdom’s annexation of the disputed North African territory.

1 min

The announcement came shortly after Morocco’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying King Mohammed VI had received a letter from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recognizing Morocco’s claim to the territory. Netanyahu’s office later confirmed the announcement. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that recognizing Western Sahara as Moroccan territory will strengthen relations between countries and nations and advance regional stability. Israel and Morocco restored diplomatic relations as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by former President Donald Trump between Israel and Arab states. The two countries had low-level diplomatic ties in the 1990s, which were severed by the Palestinian uprising that began in 2000. In exchange for Morocco’s normalization of relations with Israel, the Trump administration promised in December 2020 to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. The announcement shook decades of US policy and international consensus that the status of Western Sahara should be decided by a UN referendum. Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony believed to have significant oil deposits and mineral resources, in 1975, sparking a conflict with the pro-independence Polisario Front. The UN brokered a 1991 ceasefire and established a peacekeeping mission to monitor the ceasefire and help prepare a referendum on the territories’ future. Disputes over who has the right to vote have prevented that vote from taking place. The Polisario Front renewed armed conflict in 2020, ending a 29-year ceasefire. Rising tensions have reverberated across borders with Morocco’s neighbor Algeria, which severed diplomatic ties with Rabat in 2021. Hostility has escalated between the two nations, which both have allies in the West, the Middle East and elsewhere. (AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230717-morocco-says-israel-recognises-its-sovereignty-over-disputed-western-sahara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos