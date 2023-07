International news: Riots in France highlight a vicious cycle between police and minorities

By Catherine Porter & Constant Mheut, The New York Times Calls to overhaul the police go back decades. But violent episodes of police enforcement continue. So are the violent spills on the streets. A French cultural center with broken windows from recent riots (Dmitry Kostyukov/The Times) Years before France was ablaze with outrage over the police killing of a teenager during a traffic stop, there was the infamous Tho Luhaka case. Mr Luhaka, 22, a black footballer, was walking through a known drug-trafficking area of ​​his housing project in a Paris suburb in 2017 when police swooped in to carry out identity checks. Mr. Luhaka was wrestled to the ground by three police officers, who repeatedly hit him and threw tear gas in his face. When it was over, he was bleeding from a four-centimeter gash in his rectum, caused by one of the officers’ dilation sticks. The housing project of Mr. Luhakas and others around Paris erupted into fury. He was held up as a symbol of what activists had denounced for years: discriminatory policing that violently targets minority youth, particularly in poor areas of France. And there was a feeling that, this time, something would change. President Francois Hollande visited Mr. Luhaka in the hospital. Emmanuel Macron, then a presidential candidate in an election he would win months later, vowed to transform the country’s centralized police system into one more tailored to neighborhoods so police officers could get to know locals and rebuild trust. This never happened. Instead, the relationship between the country’s minority populations and its tough police force deteriorated, many experts say, as evident in the turbulent aftermath of the killing in late June. Nahel Merzouk17, a French citizen of Algerian and Moroccan origin. After numerous violent and publicized encounters involving the police, a pattern emerged: each episode led to an outburst of anger and demands for change, followed by pushback from increasingly powerful police unions and firings from the government. It’s a repeating cycle, unfortunately, said Lanna Hollo, a human rights lawyer in Paris who has worked on police issues for 15 years. What characterizes France is denial. There is total denial that there is a structural, systemic problem in the police. Read more about the issue of police brutality in France at original article. Read this Breaking News article to learn more about how police brutality is affecting Black American families. Find even more breaking news here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abhmuseum.org/international-news-riots-in-france-highlight-a-vicious-cycle-between-police-and-minorities/

