The UK Government International Education Champion is awarded by the University of Exeter





The UK Government’s Champion of International Education, Professor Sir Steve Smith, has been awarded an honorary degree from the University of Exeter. Sir Steve, also the Prime Minister’s Special Representative to Saudi Arabia for Education, is a renowned international relations scholar and is recognized for his influential roles in higher education over the past two decades. He was previously Vice-Chancellor of the University of Exeter from 2002-2020 and former President of Universities UK. The honorary degree was awarded as part of the University of Exeter’s summer graduation ceremonies. In his address to the students, Sir Steve paid tribute to those he had worked with during his time at the University of Exeter and described the importance of the encouragement of his parents and a teacher when he was at school. He said his life was completely transformed by education. Sir Steve said: I am absolutely delighted to be awarded this Honorary Degree from the University of Exeter. I spent 18 wonderful years working at the University and having retired to live in Exeter, I can see even more clearly the hugely beneficial impact that the University and its community have on the city and region. I am also pleased to see the university going from strength to strength, positively impacting the lives of so many people and making such a massive contribution to solving so many problems facing the world. I am proud to call myself an alumnus of the University of Exeter. He is currently a Fulbright Commissioner, a Trustee of the Education and Employers Task Force, a Non-Executive Director of Students Unite, Chair of the Board of Liveable Exeter Place and a Patron of Exeter College. Since 2006 he has been on the Board of Governors of RSIS at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. In 2012 he was awarded the University of South Florida’s Global Leadership Award. Sir Steve has a BSc, an MSc and a PhD in International Relations from the University of Southampton. He served as President of the International Studies Association from 2003 to 2004 and is the author or editor of 17 books and over 100 journal articles. Sir Steve was President of Universities UK (UUK) from 2009-2011. He was a member of the Russell Group Board (2012-2020); Chair of the UUK International Policy Network (2015-2020); Member of the Board of UUK (2006-2020); Chair of the Board of UCAS (2013 2019) and Board member of the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership (2013-2020). From June 2007 to May 2010, he chaired higher education at the Prime Minister’s National Council for Excellence in Education. In 2000, he was elected a member of the Academy of Learned Societies in Social Sciences (FAcSS). He was knighted in the 2011 Queen’s Birthday Honors for services to higher education. In 2019, he was made a Freeman of the City of Exeter for his contribution to Exeter. Professor Lisa Roberts, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Exeter, said: We are delighted to recognize Sir Steve’s considerable achievements, locally, nationally and internationally. His work has been both transformative and truly influential, and it is extremely fitting that we pay tribute to him at the University of Exeter, an institution on which he has had such a profound impact. Continue reading

