International
The Foreign Secretary will call for international cooperation to manage the global implications of Artificial Intelligence
- Global cooperation will be vital to ensure that AI technologies and the rules governing their use are developed responsibly in a way that benefits society.
- The UNSC session comes ahead of the UK’s first global AI security summit later this year.
As a permanent member of the UNSC and current holder of the Presidency for the month of July, the UK will today (18 July) chair the first briefing session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the UNSC.
Taking place in the Security Council Chamber in New York, the high-level meeting will discuss the potential implications of AI for international peace and security and how to promote its safe and responsible use.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the session and invite comments from Antnio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jack Clark, co-founder of leading AI company Anthropic, and Professor Zeng Yi, Director of the Cognitive Intelligence Lab inspired by brain. and co-director of the China-UK Research Center for AI Ethics and Governance.
During the hearing, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is expected to say:
No country will be untouched by AI, so we need to involve and engage the broadest coalition of international actors from all sectors.
The UK is home to many of the world’s AI developers and leading AI security researchers.
So this autumn, the UK plans to bring together world leaders for the first major global summit on AI security.
Our common goal will be to examine the risks of AI and decide how they can be reduced through coordinated action.
Significant opportunities on a scale we can barely imagine lie before us.
We must seize these opportunities and understand AI challenges, including those for international peace and security, decisively, optimistically, and from a position of global unity on core principles.
Rapid developments in AI technologies have the capacity to fundamentally transform our societies and the way we live and work. Global cooperation will be vital to ensure that AI technologies and the rules governing their use are developed responsibly in a way that benefits society.
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Chloe Smith, said:
The UK chairing the first briefing session on AI at the United Nations Security Council is an important milestone of all the many issues discussed in the Council Chamber over the years, AI being among the most profound.
We are at the center of the global conversation on AI. Later this year, the UK will host the first major global summit on AI security to agree targeted, rapid and internationally co-ordinated action, allowing us to safely realize the huge opportunities of artificial intelligence.
Artificial intelligence can help grow our economy and deliver better public services, and working with our global partners will ensure the right guardrails are in place for its safe and responsible development.
Last month, the Prime Minister announced that the UK will host the first major global summit on AI security. The summit will examine AI risks, particularly at the technology frontier, and discuss how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action. It will also provide a platform for countries to work together to further develop a common approach to mitigating these risks.
The UK is a world leader in AI and well placed to convene discussions on the future of AI, ranking third globally by several metrics. Our AI sector is estimated to contribute £3.7 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy and employs over 50,000 people, developing AI solutions across all sectors of the UK economy.
We have a long history of leading the UK in AI. In 2016, the UK launched an international discussion on AI principles with G7 counterparts, paving the way for the 2019 OECD AI recommendations, and in 2020, the UK supported the launch of the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), becoming a founding member. Following the publication of the National AI Strategy in September 2021, the UK published the AI Regulation White Paper in March 2023, setting out a context-based, proportionate and adaptable approach to AI regulation.
Recently, the UK has established an expert Foundation Model Task Force to drive forward the safe and reliable development of Foundation Models by exploiting the tremendous opportunities they present. The task force is supported by an initial fund of 100 million. A key focus for the Task Force in the coming months will be to take forward the latest security research ahead of the first global summit on AI security to be held in the UK this autumn.
