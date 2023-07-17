\t \t \t \t Council Agenda - July 17 - City of Lloydminster \t \t\t\t \t\t\t \t\t\t\t Browser Compatibility Notice \t\t\t\t It appears that you are trying to access this site using an outdated browser. As a result, parts of the site may not work properly for you. We recommend that you update your browser to its latest version as soon as possible. \t\t \t More The next Council meeting is Monday, July 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. The Monday meeting is available in person and live. Agenda items include: Public hearing: Bylaw no. 20-2023 Sub-legal act of land use no. 5-2016 Map amendment R1-Detached single residential district in RD-Recreational District Lloydminster Tree Planting Initiative Lloydminster Community Safety Strategy Review the agenda at Lloydminster.ca/agenda. Watch live on your computer, tablet or smartphone at lloydminster.ca/livestream. Stay updated by subscribing for city news and council updates. You will receive an email notification when council news and information is published. Subscribe to site updates Sign up for News Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lloydminster.ca/en/news/council-meeting-agenda-july-17-2023.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article