OSCE human rights office monitoring finds evidence of torture and sexual violence in Ukraine as violations continue





WARSAW, 17 July 2023 Allegations of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance of civilians living in occupied areas are occurring with alarming frequency, with widespread reports of the use of torture and ill-treatment, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Rights said. of Human Rights (ODIHR) said today in a new report summarizing the ongoing monitoring of violations of international law following the Russian military attack on Ukraine. According to many credible testimonies, torture and ill-treatment have been widespread in detention in all areas occupied by Russia. The credible evidence of human rights violations we have gathered is deeply disturbing, said ODIHR director Matteo Mecacci. The documented cases of torture and sexual-based violence included in this report highlight the devastating impact that war has on people’s lives and make it even more important to ensure accountability for those responsible for these crimes, as well as justice for all victims. . In the course of its monitoring, ODIHR has received reports of summary executions, as well as torture and poor detention conditions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. For today’s report, ODIHR also interviewed witnesses who spoke about sexual violence, including allegations of rape, threats of rape and sexual violence, sexual harassment, electric shocks to the genitals and forced nudity by the Russian armed forces. Several reports of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war (POW) by Ukrainian authorities have also been documented, and ODIHR analyzed videos that appeared to show the killing of prisoners by Russian and Ukrainian armed forces. ODIHR monitoring found evidence that Russian armed forces continued to routinely use explosive weapons with wide-area effects in densely populated areas, leading to numerous civilian casualties. By the end of April 2023, attacks on civilian objects in residential areas intensified, especially in Kyiv. ODIHR also gathered further evidence of violent displacements of civilians, including children, by Russian authorities into and out of occupied areas of Ukraine. All parties to an armed conflict must act in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law, which explicitly prohibits indiscriminate attacks against civilians and protects the civilian population at all times against violence and inhumane treatment. Torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment are prohibited worldwide and every OSCE country has recognized that no circumstances, including war or the threat of war, can justify torture. Ukraine has been a priority of ODIHR’s work over the past year. The office began its mission to monitor and report on the most pressing issues affecting the lives of civilians and prisoners of war immediately after the war began, and has now conducted over 200 interviews with survivors and witnesses of alleged rights violations. of man to help ensure accountability for violations committed in the context of the armed conflict in Ukraine. Today’s report is the third in a series bringing together key monitoring findings. ODIHR makes a series of recommendations to both parties to the conflict, calling on them to respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as well as fulfill their duty to investigate violations and to bring those responsible to justice in fair trials. All OSCE countries are committed to respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of the civilian population in situations of armed conflict.

