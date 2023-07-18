Spanish protesters damage business plane at Ibiza airport





Spanish police arrested four people who vandalized a business jet parked at Ibiza airport on Friday. Three eco-protesters from Spain-based Futuro Vegetal (Vegetable Future) and one from Extinction Rebellion doused a German-registered Embraer Phenom 300E with yellow and black paint before climbing onto the body. Ibiza Airport, which is part of the Aena group, did not respond to a request for further details from AIN. Local police said the protesters have been released, but have not confirmed what further legal action they may face. Two days after the incident, another group from Futuro Vegetal claimed responsibility for damaging a superyacht owned by Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie that was docked in Ibiza. According to photos posted by the group, at least one of the protesters was involved in both attacks. Protesters’ statements emphasized their intention to target individuals in the world’s financial 1 percent, claiming they are responsible for the production of carbon dioxide as much as the poorest 50 percent of the global population. The attacks came about a week before Spain’s general election, with Futura Vegetal saying its action was provoked by what it sees as the failure of the country’s political parties to propose an adequate response to climate change. In June, another group, Letze Generation, caused serious damage to a Cessna Citation CJ1+ parked at Sylt Airport in northern Germany. In May, Extinction Rebellion and several other allied groups invaded the static display at EBACE 2023 in Geneva, causing damage to at least one aircraft. The attacks are the continuation of a trend that began at several European airports last fall, when protesters entered business aviation enclaves at places including Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, London Luton and Farnborough airports and Milan Linate. A group of Greenpeace protesters who were arrested when they chained themselves to the plane at Schiphol in the November 2022 incident will face criminal charges. However, eight months after the incident, no date has been set for court proceedings. In late June, German public prosecutors confirmed that they have put the Letze generation under surveillance. At the time of the Sylt incident, police indicated the protesters would face federal criminal charges, but AIN could not confirm the current status of these cases. Two days after the EBACE protest, Swiss prosecutors dealing with 102 people arrested by Geneva police said they were all guilty of “trespass, damage to property and coercion”. A person has also been accused of injuring a police officer. However, all protesters who had no previous criminal convictions were reportedly given suspended fines that would only be paid if they committed another offence.

