Global immunization rates show signs of post-pandemic recovery

Global immunization services reach four million more children in 2022 than a year earlier, as countries step up efforts to combat historic immunization backlogs caused by COVID 19 pandemic.

Millions are missing

Data released by UN agencies on Monday found that, in 2022, 20.5 million children did not receive one or more diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccines, compared with 24.4 million children in 2021. Vaccinations DTPs are commonly used as global vaccines. indicator of immunization coverage.

Despite the improvement, this figure is still more than the 18.4 million children who failed to receive one or more vaccines in 2019, before pandemic-related disruptions to routine immunization services began.

These data are encouraging and a tribute to those who have worked so hard to restore life-saving immunization services after two years of continuous declines in immunization coverage, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. WHO General Director.

But global and regional averages do not tell the whole story and mask severe and persistent inequalities. When countries and regions fall behind, children pay the price.

Disturbing inequality

The early stages of recovery in immunization rates did not occur evenly. Progress in well-resourced countries with large infant populations such as India and Indonesia masks slower rates of recovery, or even continued declines, in middle- and low-income countries.

Of the 73 countries that recorded significant declines in coverage, 15 have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, 24 are on the road to recovery and, most worryingly, 34 have stalled or continued to decline, the agencies said.

Measles shots continue

Vaccination against measles, one of the most infectious pathogens, has not recovered like other vaccines.

Last year, 21.9 million children, 2.7 million more than in 2019, missed the routine measles vaccination in the first year of life, while another 13.3 million did not receive the second dose. This has placed children in under-vaccinated communities at increased risk of outbreaks.

The data show that countries with stable immunization coverage in the years before the pandemic were better able to stabilize services.

South Asia, which reported gradual increases in coverage in the decade before the pandemic, has demonstrated a faster and more robust recovery than regions that experienced declines, such as Latin America and the Caribbean.

The African region, which has lagged behind in its recovery, faces an additional challenge caused by population growth. As populations grow, countries must increase immunization services to maintain adequate coverage levels.

Trend reversal

With the support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, DTP3 vaccine coverage in the 57 lowest-income countries increased from 78 percent in 2021 to 81 percent in 2022, with the number of zero-dose children falling by two million in the same period.

The increase in DTP3 coverage in Gavi implementing countries was mainly concentrated in lower-middle-income countries, however, with many low-income countries yet to increase coverage.

“It is incredibly reassuring, after the massive disruption caused by the pandemic, to see routine immunization making such a strong recovery in Gavi-supported countries, particularly in terms of reducing the number of children with zero doses,” said Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO. of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

However, it is also clear from this important study that we must find ways to help each country protect its people, otherwise we risk two tracks emerging, with the larger, lower-middle-income countries pass the rest.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, HPV vaccination coverage has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. HPV vaccination programs that started before the pandemic reached the same number of girls in 2022 as in 2019.

International effort

Many stakeholders are working to improve routine immunization services across regions. In 2023, the WHO and UNICEFalong with Gavi, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other IA2030 partners launched Big Catch-Upa global communication and advocacy push calling on governments to reach out to children displaced by COVID-19.

The movement aims to secure funding for immunizations, develop new policies to help children born during or just before the pandemic, strengthen routine services especially among marginalized children, and build confidence and acceptance of vaccines.

Beneath the positive trend lies a grave warning, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

Until more countries address gaps in routine immunization coverage, children everywhere will remain at risk of contracting and dying from diseases we can prevent. Viruses like measles know no borders. Efforts must be urgently stepped up to catch children who have missed their vaccinations, restoring and further improving immunization services from pre-pandemic levels.