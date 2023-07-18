Implications of Russia’s suspension from the Black Sea Grain Agreement with UkraineExBulletin

NPR’s Adrian Florido talks with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield about Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Agreement with Ukraine.

ADRIAN FLORIDO, host:

Russia has pulled out of the Black Sea Grains Agreement, a deal that allowed Ukraine to safely export wheat, barley and other grains to the rest of the world despite Russia’s blockade of its ports. Russia says its decision has nothing to do with today’s attack on a bridge that is critical to its war strategy. The Kremlin has long felt it gets less out of the deal than Ukraine. Despite this, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said today that it would, quote, “deal a blow to people in need everywhere”. We are now joined by the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Welcome.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Thank you.

FLORIDO: Ambassador, since the UN negotiated this agreement last year, it has been seen as critical to keeping global food prices stable, because Ukraine is one of the largest producers of wheat in the world. So now that Russia has pulled out of this deal, who will be most affected and how soon?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Well, the global South will be the most affected. And we have seen the effects almost immediately, as the secretary general noted, that is already affecting the market. And it is clear that Russia, Putin, is using food as a weapon of war in Ukraine and also in Syria, where they voted against the Syrian cross-border mechanism that provided vital humanitarian aid to the Syrian people just last week.

FLORIDO: So, in practice, what did the Black Sea Grain Agreement accomplish? What has been achieved since it was negotiated last year?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Well, quite simply, what it did was bring food to the market. So, since the start of this initiative, more than 32 million metric tons of Ukrainian wheat have entered the market. And it lowered prices, but also provided significant aid to developing countries. And the World Food Program also used food from Ukraine to provide aid to Yemen, Ethiopia, Somalia and other countries around the world.

FLORIDO: Well, Russia has called for an end to sanctions on some of its agricultural products and to reconnect with the SWIFT payments system, the technology behind most of the international financial transactions that Russia was banned from after invaded Ukraine. Are those demands that the US can support if it means…

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Look…

FLORIDO: …Return Russia to the table?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Russia is exporting its wheat. Sanctions have not been applied to any Russian agricultural products. It’s – that’s just another excuse they’re making. They have shipped more grain this year than they have shipped in the past. They are the largest exporter of grain through the Black Sea. So this is just one of their excuses to sabotage what is really working – the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

FLORIDO: What about her request to reconnect to the SWIFT payment system?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: I mean, they’re under sanctions for that. But they also know that the secretary general was trying to find a way to help their agricultural bank to access SWIFT. But, you know, that’s the price they pay for attacking their neighbor. This is the price they are paying for their unprovoked war against Ukraine.

FLORIDO: What’s the next move here, Ambassador? Turkey, which helped broker that original deal, today its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he seemed hopeful that Russia would return to the table. I imagine the diplomatic channels are buzzing in an attempt to do so.

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Yes, I’m pleased to hear that the president of Turkey has made that statement. I mean, quite simply, Russia must return to the initiative, and it must do so immediately. I know the secretary general is still working around the clock to see that this actually happens. But Russia is the key.

FLORIDO: I spoke with the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Thank you for joining us.

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Thank you very much, Adrian.

