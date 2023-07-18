Xi Jinping meets with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare

On the afternoon of July 10, 2023, President Xi Jinping met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People. The two sides jointly announced that China and the Solomon Islands formally establish a comprehensive strategic partnership that represents mutual respect and common development for a new era.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and the Solomon Islands are good friends and good brothers who can trust and rely on each other. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the friendly cooperation between the two countries has come from behind and been at the forefront of China’s relations with the Pacific Island countries, becoming a model of solidarity, cooperation and common development among countries of different sizes and in development. places. The facts have proven that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Solomon Islands is the right choice that conforms to the trend of the times and the world and is in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples. China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with the Solomon Islands, deepen cooperation in various fields, promote the steady and stable growth of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Xi Jinping stressed that China highly values ​​the Solomon Islands’ firm commitment to the one-China principle, supports the country in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and supports the country’s independent choice of development path. China is committed to properly managing its own affairs and is always a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order. China is willing to share with Solomon Islands the development opportunities brought by Chinese modernization, to further synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and the Solomon Islands National Development Strategy 2016-2035, to expand practical cooperation in various fields, to import products more competitive than Solomon Islands and help the country achieve development, revitalization and long-term stability. China supports more Chinese companies to invest and do business in Solomon Islands, and will continue to provide economic and technical assistance to Solomon Islands without any political strings attached. Both sides should expand friendly exchanges in areas such as health care and education. China supports Solomon Islands in hosting the 17th Pacific Games.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China’s policy towards Pacific island countries is fully based on four aspects: first, China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific island countries and upholds the equality of all countries, big or small; second, China fully respects the will of the Pacific island countries and follows the principles of broad consultation, joint input, joint benefits and win-win results; third, China fully respects the cultural traditions of the Pacific island nations and pursues the harmony without uniformity and the common development of different cultures; fourth, China fully respects the efforts of Pacific island countries to seek strength through unity and supports them in implementing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, so as to contribute to building a peaceful, harmonious, secure Blue Pacific , comprehensive and prosperous. China understands that Pacific island countries face serious challenges from climate change, and is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with island countries in meteorological services, disaster prevention and reduction, clean energy and other fields, so as to help island countries implement the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Solomon Islands, uphold true multilateralism, uphold international justice and fairness, jointly oppose the Cold War mentality and hegemony, and maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sogavare said establishing diplomatic relations with China is the right choice made by the Solomon Islands. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral relations have yielded fruitful results. China has become the largest partner in infrastructure cooperation and a reliable development partner of the Solomon Islands. President Xi Jinping has put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, which has shown outstanding vision and outstanding leadership, and Solomon Islands greatly appreciates and supports this. China’s achievements in poverty reduction deserve admiration and reference from the world. The Solomon Islands is firmly committed to the one-China principle and is willing to hold closer high-level exchanges with China, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in trade, investment, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and localities, among other areas, to be treated together. climate change and other global challenges, and continuously push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Solomon Islands and China. Solomon Islands opposes any act aimed at or containing the development of China.

After the meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement on establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership with mutual respect and common development for a new era between the People’s Republic of China and the Solomon Islands.

Wang Yi and Wang Xiaohong were present at the meeting.