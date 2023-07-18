International
The world needs a global AI observatory, here’s why
Across the globe, there is a growing awareness of the dangers of uncontrolled AI research and development. Governments are moving rapidly in an effort to address this, using existing legal frameworks or introducing new security standards and mechanisms. Recently, the White House proposed one AU Bill of Rights.
But the great paradox of a data-driven field is that so little is known about what is happening in AI and what might lie ahead.
This is why we believe that the time is right for the creation of a global observatory of AI, a GAIO to better identify risks, opportunities and developments and to predict the possible global effects of AI.
The world already has a model in it Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Established in 1988 by the United Nations with member countries from around the world, the IPCC provides governments with scientific information they can use to develop climate policies. A comparable body on AI would provide a reliable basis of data, models and interpretation to guide policy and broader decision-making around AI.
Currently, numerous bodies collect valuable AI-related metrics. Nation-states follow developments within their borders; private enterprises collect relevant industry data; and organizations like OECD UA Policy Observatory focus on national AI policies and trends. While these initiatives are a crucial start, much about AI remains opaque, often on purpose. It is impossible to fix what governments do not understand. A GAIO can fill this gap through four main areas of activity.
1. Create a global, standardized incident reporting database focusing on critical interactions between AI systems and the real world. For example, in the field of biorisk, where AI can help create dangerous pathogens, a structured framework for documenting incidents related to such risks can help mitigate threats. A centralized database would record essential details about specific incidents involving AI applications and their consequences in different environments by examining factors such as the purpose of the systems, use cases, and metadata about training processes and evaluation. Standardized incident reports can enable cross-border coordination.
2. Compile a registry of significant AI systems focused on AI applications with the greatest social and economic impacts, measured by the number of people affected, person-hours of interaction, and their impact shares, to track their possible consequences.
3. Bring together global knowledge about the impacts of AI in critical areas such as labor markets, education, media and healthcare. Subgroups can orchestrate data collection, interpretation, and prediction. A GAIO will also include metrics for the positive and negative impacts of AI, such as the economic value created by AI products and the impact of AI-enabled social media on mental health and political polarization.
4. Orchestrate the global debate through an annual report on the state of AI which analyzes the key issues, emerging patterns and choices that governments and international organizations must consider. This would involve issuing a program of forecasts and scenarios focused primarily on technologies that may come into use in the next two to three years. The program can build on existing efforts, such as AI index produced by Stanford University.
A focus on facts rather than prescriptions
A GAIO will also have to renew. Crucially, it would use collective intelligence methods to bring together data from thousands of scientists and citizens, which is essential in tracking emergency capabilities in a fast-moving and complex field. In addition, a GAIO would introduce whistleblowing mechanisms similar to the US government’s incentives for employees to report harmful or illegal actions.
Similar articles
To succeed, a GAIO would need a legitimacy comparable to the IPCC. This could be achieved through its members, including governments, scientific bodies and universities, among others, and by ensuring a sharp focus on facts and analysis rather than prescription, which would be left in the hands of governments.
Contributors to the work of a GAIO would be selected, as with the IPCC, on the basis of nominations from member organizations, to ensure depth of expertise, disciplinary diversity and global representation. Their selection would also require maximum transparency, to minimize both real and perceived conflicts of interest.
The AI community and businesses that use AI tend to be suspicious of government involvement, often seeing it as a purveyor of restrictions. But the era of self-government is now over. We propose an organization that exists partly for governments, but with the primary work undertaken by scientists. All international initiatives related to AI would be welcomed.
In order to grow, a GAIO will need to convince key players from the US, China, the UK, the European Union and India, among others, that it will fill a vital gap. The underlying case for its creation is that no country will benefit from uncontrolled AI, just as no country benefits from uncontrolled pathogens.
The biggest risk now is multiple unrelated efforts. Unmanaged AI threatens the critical infrastructure and information space we all need to think, act and thrive. Before nation states squeeze radical new technologies into old legal and policy boxes, the establishment of a GAIO is the most likely step.
This article was written by Sir Geoff Mulganprofessor of collective intelligence, public policy and social innovation at University College London;MIT Sloan Professor of Information Management and Director of the MIT Center for Collective Intelligence; Divya Siddhartha AND Saffron Huang THE Collective Intelligence Project; Joshua Tan THE The Metagovernance Project; AND Lewis Hammond THE AI Cooperative Foundation.
