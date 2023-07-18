International
The non-aggression pact on maritime disputes is likely to test Beijing’s commitment to international law
The fate of negotiations between China and Southeast Asian countries to reach an agreement governing the disputed South China Sea depends on whether Beijing insists on sticking to its so-called nine-point claim rejected by an international court in The Hague, they said. the experts.
China uses the U-shaped line that compromises nine points to illustrate its claims over vast areas of disputed waters.
In 2016, the court ruled in favor of the Philippines, which had contested some of Beijing’s territorial claims.
China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed last week on a set of guidelines to conclude within three years a non-aggression pact aimed at preventing conflicts in the disputed territory.
The guidelines were approved during a meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs commission director Wang Yi in Jakarta on July 13. Details of the instructions were not disclosed.
At the meeting last Thursday, Wang said China supports all parties in speeding up the formation of guidelines, hoping that the guidelines will continue to play a constructive role.
China actively participates in and strongly supports a regional cooperation framework with ASEAN in the core and adheres to the concept of inclusiveness, rejects interference and continues development, the Chinese top diplomat said.
ASEAN countries and China have tried unsuccessfully for years to formulate a legally binding Code of Conduct (COC) to govern the territory disputed by China, Taiwan and four ASEAN countries, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam .
Disagreements between the parties over a number of issues, including fishing activities and military actions, blocked the progress of negotiations for an agreement.
In 2002, China and the 10-nation ASEAN bloc, which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, signed an informal agreement the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties (DOC). The statement calls on both sides to commit to international law and freedom of navigation.
The dispute over the nine-dash line has been in the news this month because Vietnam banned the release of the Warner Bros. movie Barbie. A scene in the film appears to depict the nine-dotted line. The filmmakers called it a weird, childlike scribble that didn’t represent the nine-dot line.
Analysts said last weeks’ agreement could provide new momentum to diplomatic efforts between China and ASEAN, but warned that the two sides face difficult issues to work through before reaching a binding agreement.
An agreement on guidelines to speed up negotiations suggests China wants to keep the diplomatic track with ASEAN alive, but as long as Beijing continues to insist on the nine-dash line and take coercive action against other claimants, its commitment to international law and regional peace and stability will be called into question, said Prashanth Parameswaran, a fellow at the Wilson Center’s Asia Program.
Words in diplomatic meetings cannot be separated from actions on the water, Parameswaran added.
Aristyo Rizka Darmawan, a lecturer in international law at the University of Indonesia and co-director of the Center for Sustainable Ocean Policy, said a binding COC will not resolve the territorial dispute.
Unfortunately, disagreements over the interpretation of the COC mean the agreement will not be an effective conflict prevention mechanism, but could instead generate new tensions between claimant states, said Darmawan, who focuses on the law of the sea and maritime security in Southeast Asia.
Hikmahanto Juwana, a professor of international law at the University of Indonesia, said ASEAN and China could agree on a Code of Conduct by 2026, as long as ties between China and the United States do not deteriorate.
At a press conference in Jakarta after the foreign ministers’ meeting and related meetings, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to increase its assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait.
We remain committed to maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, Blinken said last Friday.
We support ASEAN’s negotiations for a code of conduct consistent with international law, the top US diplomat said.
Christy Lee of the VOA Korean Service contributed to this report.
