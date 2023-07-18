World and International News – July 18, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal is visiting London from July 17 to 18 to take stock of negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK. 2. Joe Biden appointed Indian-American businesswoman Shamina Singh as a member of the President’s Export Council, which serves as the main national advisory committee on international trade. 3. Foreign Minister S. Jaishanker said in a tweet after the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) retreat in Bangkok that food, health and energy securities are common concerns for countries member. 4. The repatriation ceremony of 105 trafficked antiquities handed over by the US side took place at the Indian Consulate in New York. 5. About 150-200 Indians staged a protest in Frankfurt, Germany calling on PM Modi to reunite 2-year-old Ariha with her parents. Last month, a German court denied custody of Ariha, who has been living in foster care since September 2021, to her parents in India. German authorities had taken custody of Ariha after allegations of molestation by her parents. WORLD NEWS 1. Temperatures have risen to new highs on three continents (North America to Europe and Asia) as heat waves and fires are burning parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Dangerous heat waves were felt around the world as wildfires raged on July 16. China reeling under record-breaking heat wave, Mercury rises to 52 degrees Celsius. California’s Death Valley, often among the hottest places on Earth, reached a near-record high of 53.3 Celsius (128 Fahrenheit) on Sunday afternoon. Near Athens, Greece, a forest fire was blown by strong winds near the popular beach town of Loutraki, where the mayor said youth holiday camps had been threatened, forcing the evacuation of children. 2. The UK officially signed its Protocol of Accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on 16 July 2023. This trade agreement features some of the largest and most dynamic economies in the world. 3. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani began an official visit to Syria. 4. In Iran, the morality police are back on the streets and officials are promising strict enforcement of the mandatory Islamic headscarf rules for women. This comes 10 months after the death of a young Kurdish woman who was arrested by the morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab inappropriately. 5. A private Chinese company launched the world’s first methane-powered space rocket into orbit called Zhuque-2. To join the daily news send request

*Telegram link*

For latest news, first handwritten articles and trending news, join Saachibaat telegram group. https://t.me/joinchat/llGA9DGZF9xmMDc1 Mrs. Pooja,

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://saachibaat.com/politics/world-and-international-news-18-july-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos