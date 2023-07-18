15 record-breaking green spaces in Sandwell, officially recognized as one of the best in the country





Sandwell has more Green Flag Awards than ever before – with Fallings Heath Cemetery in Wednesbury picking up the prestigious awards for the first time this year.

There are 15 parks and green spaces in Sandwell now included in the record Green Flag Awards announced today (Tuesday July 18). It is the most green flags Sandwell has ever received at the annual awards since they were first awarded in 1997. Haden Hill Park in Cradley Heath has also retained Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic Englandfor the management of its historical features. Sandwell sites are among 2,216 parks and green spaces that have been proudly awarded the Green Flag – the international mark of quality for parks and green spaces. Over the past year, Sandwell Council has invested more than £4 million in parks, play areas, outdoor sports facilities, nature reserves and other open green spaces, supported by a mix of council and external funding. Twelve of Sandwell’s sites are managed by Sandwell Council (sites managed by Sandwell Council unless otherwise stated). Barnford Park, Oldbury

Brunswick Park Wednesbury

Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich

Fallings Heath Cemetery, Wednesbury

Haden Hill Park, Cradley Heath – also a green heritage site

Lightwoods Park, Bearwood

Lions of the Great War, Smethwick – a Green Flag Community Award Winner (managed by Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick)

Red House Park, Great Barr

Revolution Walk (Main Line Canal), Smethwick/Birmingham (managed by the Canal & River Trust)

Sandwell Valley Country Park, West Bromwich

Sandwell Valley Crematorium, West Bromwich

Tipton Cemetery

Victoria Park, Smethwick

Victoria Park, Tipton

Warley Woods, Bearwood (managed by Warley Woods Community Trust) Fallings Heath Cemetery has received the award for the first time after improvements over several years. These include investment in CCTV and improvements to roads, paths and multi-faith burial grounds. The council has also introduced pollinator plants to encourage bees, installed bat and bird boxes and insect hotels to improve the ecology of the site, as well as creating wildflower areas and installing recycling bins and battery and electric machines. for maintenance. Councilor Charn Singh Padda, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “Congratulations to all the Sandwell Green Flag Award winners this year – across parks, green spaces, cemeteries, crematoriums, canals and public spaces. community. This is much-deserved recognition for all the staff, community volunteers, friends groups and partner organizations who help make Sandwell’s green spaces the wonderful places they are. Thanks to everyone. “We have a Green Flag park in each of our six cities and continue to invest in our green spaces as they are vital for leisure, exercise, health and a wide range of community benefits.” Councilor Syeda Khatun, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for Public Health and Communities with responsibility for bereavement services, said: “I would like to thank all our staff involved in the improvements at all our award-winning cemeteries and crematorium sites with prizes that help ensure people have a green and peaceful place to remember their loved ones.” Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in achieving a Green Flag Award. “These are vital green spaces for the community in Sandwell, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead a healthy lifestyle. The staff and volunteers do a lot to ensure it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should be extremely proud of their achievement.” of Green Flag Award Schememanaged by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under license from the Department for Housing, Housing and Communities, it recognizes and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark for green space management across the UK and internationally the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandwell.gov.uk/news/article/6714/record-breaking_15_green_spaces_in_sandwell_officially_recognised_among_country_s_best The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos