Major repair and maintenance work on the A17 bridge at Fosdyke to begin next week Lincolnshire County Council

Work to rebuild a section of the A17 at Fosdyke and carry out maintenance on Fosdyke Bridge is set to start later this month.

Clr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “The road surface along the A17 at Fosdyke is starting to deteriorate so we are going to the site next week to start rebuilding it using almost 9,000 tonnes of asphalt and other road building materials.

“We will also take the opportunity to carry out some maintenance and repair work on Fosdyke Bridge, including essential waterproofing and expansion joint replacements.

“Carrying out these bridge works now will not only ensure the longevity of the bridge for years to come, but will also minimize unnecessary disruption to the A17 in the future.”

Dates and deadlines

Replay: Wednesday July 19 for seven weeks

Bridge Maintenance: Thursday July 20 for up to four weeks

Traffic management

Re-emergence: Overnight road closure from 7pm to 6am (weekday evenings only)

Bridge maintenance: temporary traffic signals during the day from 6am and 7pm, and at the weekend from 6am Saturday to 7pm Monday (signals will be manually controlled during the hours peak)

Location of works

Resurfacing: A17 at Fosdyke, between Washway Road and Waste Green Lane

Bridge Maintenance: A17 Fosdyke Bridge

Detour route

Reemergence: via A151 / A16, and vice versa

Cllr Davies added: “We will do everything we can to minimize disruption during these works, including maintaining access for Fosdyke residents within the stretch of the site when the road is closed overnight.

“However, we expect our maintenance works on Fosdyke Bridge to cause some delays due to the daytime traffic signals that will be in place, so I would encourage anyone using this route to allow extra time for their journeys. “

For up-to-date information on this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.