Sea weather: cloudy week, with rain continuing





Rain from 50 to nearly 100 millimeters was reported in some communities in New Brunswick this past weekend as the province faced downpours. In some cases, amounts approached the climate average for total rainfall for the month of July. Flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions were reported in some of the heaviest rainfall. The heavy rain was the result of highly moisture-laden air moving in from the south and a slow-moving front moving over the St. Louis River Valley. Lawrence in Quebec. The front provides enough lift to move our very moist air and feed on the rain. Heavy rain fell over large areas of New Brunswick last weekend into early Monday morning. What’s left of the rain band is moving across PEI and parts of northern and western Nova Scotia Monday afternoon. There remains a risk of a few showers within the rain. The highest chance of rain or showers overnight will move to Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast It’s a tough week ahead for the Maritimes. Dew point temperatures (a measure of moisture in the air) seem to remain mostly in the low twenties and twenties, a level many find uncomfortable. Humidex readings made it feel good in the 30s for most of the Maritimes Monday afternoon. Similar humidex values ​​are expected on Tuesday. A southerly wind is pulling very moist air from the subtropical Atlantic into the Maritimes this week. A round of rain is forecast for Nova Scotia and PEI on Wednesday, with showers for New Brunswick. There is a risk of showers and thunderstorms along with rain and drizzle. A break looks likely for Thursday with most of the region seeing a good mix of sun and cloud. After that, cloudy and rainy weather with a higher level of humidity returns on Friday into Saturday. More on that forecast along with regional weather conditions on CTV News Atlantic Five, Six and 11:30.

