IU School of Medicine researchers share expertise at international Alzheimer’s disease conference





INDIANAPOLIS – Researchers from the Indiana University School of Medicine had a major presence and leadership role in 2023 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with more than 150 presentations included in the four-day meeting. The annual conference is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to the advancement of dementia science. The world’s leading scientists, researchers, clinicians and many others gather to share research discoveries that will lead to improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. “The IU School of Medicine’s comprehensive approach to Alzheimer’s disease research is unmatched, thanks to our outstanding faculty who are global leaders in everything from basic science models to clinical diagnosis to the development of new therapies,” said Tatiana Foroud. , PhD, executive associate dean for research affairs. In school. “We are honored to have a significant presence at this year’s international conference to share our research and expertise with the greater scientific community.” The conference is July 16-19, with educational seminars and pre-conferences July 14-15. Several dozen presentations and poster sessions are being led by IU School of Medicine researchers. The school’s MODEL-AD and TREAT-AD Alzheimer’s research programs were also highlighted at a preconference sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association. Other presentations led by the IU School of Medicine at the conference include: Cristian Lasagna-Reeves, PhD, gave a plenary address and received the Inge Grundke-Iqbal Alzheimer’s Research Award. The award is given to the senior author of the most influential study published in Alzheimer’s research over the past two years.

Liana Apostolova, MD, presented the results of Eli Lilly’s Phase III clinical trial of the Alzheimer’s drug Donanemab.

Andrew Saykin, PhD, chaired and presented in a basic science session titled, “What can we learn from multiomics?” Learn more about Alzheimer’s disease research at the IU School of Medicine. About the IU School of Medicine

The IU School of Medicine is the largest medical school in the United States and is annually ranked among the best medical schools in the country by US News & World Report. The school offers high-quality medical education, access to leading medical research and rich campus life in nine Indiana cities, including rural and urban locations consistently popular for livability.

