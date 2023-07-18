Funding news for global health researchers: 17 July 2023





On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week. Recently announced Fogarty funding opportunities

Just announced! Fulbright-Fogarty Fellowships in Public Health Fogarty has partnered with the Fulbright Program, the premier international educational exchange program sponsored by the US government, to promote the expansion of public health research and clinical research in resource-limited settings. Open to advanced medical and Ph.D. students. Fogarty-IeDEA Mentoring Program (FIMP) Current and former Fogarty D43 trainees and IeDEA-affiliated regional investigators develop skills in study design, data management, analysis, interpretation and dissemination of research involving large clinical HIV databases created within IeDEA. Special announcements

Provide information on tuberculosis research The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) invites comments and suggestions for updating the NIAID Strategic Plan for Tuberculosis Research. Apply to attend the US-Africa Symposium US-Africa Frontiers in Science, Engineering and Medicine Symposium is calling for applications for next years meeting to be held in Rabat, Morocco. The symposium brings together scientists, engineers and early/mid-career medical professionals from the US and the African Union. Meeting dates: January 16-18, 2024

Application deadline: July 31, 2023 Future deadlines for Fogarty’s funding opportunities

Administrative allowances for current grantees: Current Fogarty recipients can apply for additional funding through the announcements below: Financing options NIH and FDA funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign collaboration: NIH funding opportunities for which foreign organizations and/or foreign components of US organizations may apply: NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply: Other funding news

Other funding updates that may be of interest to global health researchers. NIH General Notices: Notices of changes in NIH funding opportunities: Notices of intent to publish funding opportunities: NIH Notices of Special Interest (NOSIs): Non-NIH Funding Opportunities: UNESCO’s Global Program for Women in Science in Egypt for Young Talent identifies and rewards talented young female scientists from Egypt working in the life or physical sciences.



Application deadline: July 30, 2023

Application deadline: July 30, 2023 LOral-UNESCO Program for Women in Science for Young Talents, Maghreb identifies and rewards talented young women scientists from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia or Libya working in the life or physical sciences.



Application deadline: July 30, 2023

Application deadline: July 30, 2023 National Science and Technology Council of Taiwan has announced the new International Internship Pilot Program open to predoctoral students.

Application deadline: August 3, 2023

Application deadline: August 3, 2023 2023 LOral-UNESCO For Women in Science Young Talent Programmes, Indonesia identifies and rewards talented young female scientists of Indonesian nationality working in the life or physical sciences.



Application deadline: September 1, 2023

Application deadline: September 1, 2023 Africa Research Excellence Fund Research Development Scholarship Program is accepting applications from researchers based in Africa who are working on important challenges to human health. The scholarships involve a short-term placement at a research institution in the UK, Europe or Africa.

Application deadline: September 4, 2023

Application deadline: September 4, 2023 More non-NIH funding opportunities Abstract and poster submission opportunities AcademyHealth and the National Institutes of Health are accepting abstracts for the 16th Annual Conference on Dissemination and Implementation Science in Health. The conference encourages submissions from participants from low- and middle-income countries. A select number of travel awards will be available to those whose abstracts are accepted. Meeting dates: December 10-13, 2023 Submission deadline: July 18, 2023

Events Events for global health researchers:

