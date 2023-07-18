Thousands died in the Philippines’ ‘war on drugs’. An international investigation will now take place

FILE. In this file photo released by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines, on May 31, 2021. Appellate judges The International Criminal Court ruled on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that an investigation into the Philippines’ so-called war on drugs can resume, rejecting Manila’s objections to the case continuing at the global court. (Richard Madelo/Division of Presidential Photographers Malacanang via AP, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court ruled on Tuesday that an investigation into the Philippines’ deadly war on drugs can resume, rejecting Manila’s objections to the case taking place at the global court.

The courts’ investigation was suspended in late 2021 after the Philippines said it was already investigating the same allegations and argued that the ICC, a court of last resort, lacked jurisdiction.

The Philippines launched its appeal after judges in January agreed with the courts’ chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, that delaying the investigation in Manila was not justified. At the time, the judges ruled that the internal proceedings did not constitute tangible, concrete and progressive investigative steps in a way that would sufficiently reflect judicial investigation.

In a hearing on Tuesday, presiding judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut said the five-judge appeals panel, in a majority decision, agreed and dismissed the Philippines’ appeal.

More than 6,000 suspects, most of them people living in poverty, have been killed in the drug crackdown, according to government statements. Human rights groups say the death toll is significantly higher and must include many unsolved killings by motorcycle-riding gunmen who may have been set up by police.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the crackdown as legally directed against drug lords and pushers who have for years ruined the current generation, especially the youth.

Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the Hague-based court in 2019, in a move that rights activists said was an attempt to avoid accountability and prevent an international investigation into killings in his campaign against illegal drugs. However, the ICC still has jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed when the country was still a member state of the court.

The Philippines’ current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said last year that Manila has no plans to rejoin the ICC, a decision that supported the position of his predecessors but rejects the wishes of human rights activists.

The decision by the ICC’s appeals chamber rejects claims by the Philippine government that the ICC should not investigate in the country, said Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch. President Marcos should uphold his stated commitment to human rights by cooperating with the investigation of the ICC prosecutors.