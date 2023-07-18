Defense Command Paper 2023: Defense Response to a More Contested and Unstable World





The 2023 Integrated Review Update (IRR), published in March this year, identified that the transition to a multipolar, fragmented and contested world had occurred faster and more definitively than predicted in IR2021. Through an updated Strategic Framework, the IRR underlined that the government needed to respond to the deteriorating global security situation by: shaping the international environment

increasing our focus on prevention and protection

addressing the vulnerabilities that leave our nation exposed

investing in the UK’s unique strengths to generate strategic advantage The IRR was published alongside an announcement in the Spring Budget of an additional investment in Defense of $5 billion over two years, along with an aspiration for the government to spend 2.5% of GDP on Defense in the longer term, when economic and fiscal conditions allow. In recognition of the increasingly challenging security context, the lessons learned from the illegal Russian occupation of Ukraine and Defense’s contribution to the four pillars of the IRR, the Government has therefore published the Defense Command Document 2023 (DCP23), which is a refresh of the Defense Command 2021 Paper, Defense in a Competitive Age (DCP21). Events since the publication of DCP21 have shown that we were right to make the commitments we did. The UK has led the way in Europe on support for the defense of Ukraine, urging the international community. The UK has remained a major contributor to NATO and has demonstrated our global reach through activity in all areas around the world, including in the South Atlantic, the Caribbean, the High North, across Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus and Central Asia, too. such as the Indo-Pacific. DCP23 is required to set out how Defense will respond to the changing context and deliver IRR within its resource envelope, increasing its productivity and focusing on areas that will achieve real-world impact. In 2021, Defense comprehensively set out how we would design and equip our Armed Forces for decades to come. Much of this is unchanged in DCP23. However, there are some areas we have identified where we need to evolve or accelerate our approach in order to respond to the changing environment and become more productive with the resources we already have. These are: our approach to our people

how we put science and technology at the heart of our force design and capability development

how we start a new relationship with industry

how we become more productive The second part of DCP23 sets out how Defense will meet governments’ ambitions through our nuclear enterprise and our conventional forces. DCP23 describes how we will increase our commitment to NATO, in line with the direction of IR2023 and the July 2023 NATO Leaders’ Summit in Vilnius. DCP23 also explains how we will invest in the strategic capabilities, infrastructure and reserves needed to make our capabilities resilient and reliable. And it sets out how we will bring greater coherence to our global operations through a Global Response Force. In accordance with the IRR, DCP23 sets out the importance of our relationships around the world, including AUKUS and the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP). Finally, DCP23 explains how Defense will continue to contribute to strengthening nations’ resilience. DCP23 articulates a new and clear goal for protection. Our mission is clear: to protect the nation and help it prosper. Implementing the reforms in DCP23 will ensure that we are able to meet our goal now and in the years to come.

