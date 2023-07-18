Family Support Fund available to pensioner age residents Southend-on-Sea City Council

Residents on low incomes who are struggling with the cost of living can apply for help through the council’s Essential Living fund.

Pensioners, unpaid carers and care leavers are some of the groups eligible for help under the Family Support Fund (HSF), which the Department for Work and Pensions extended in April 2023, adding £842m of others in the scheme across England. Of this, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council provided an additional £2.8 million.

The funding is designed to provide immediate relief to those struggling with the cost of energy and food. It should be used to support families in greatest need, especially those who may not be eligible for other government support.

Although the HSF targets all low-income families, the council has not received many applications from certain groups such as pensioners, unpaid carers and care leavers. Anyone in those groups who are facing substantial cost hardship must submit an application, which takes about five business days to process.

Cllr John Lamb, cabinet member for regulatory services, said: “As we continue to see increasing financial hardship for our residents, and particularly for lower income families, this extra funding is very welcome.

“Unlike some funding, HSF funding is for immediate help with essentials and is aimed at those who may not be eligible for other government funding support.

“If you are experiencing difficulties and could benefit from the fund, contact the Essential Living Fund council team.”

For more information and how to apply for funding, visit our Essential Living Fund page.