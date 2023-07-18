The UK and Turkey will negotiate a new trade deal





The UK and Turkey announce intention to start talks on a new, modernized free trade agreement.

The new agreement will replace an existing outdated UK-Turkey agreement which only covers goods.

The agreement designed to boost an already thriving trade relationship, worth 23.5 billion in 2022. The United Kingdom and Turkey have today [18 July] announced plans to begin talks on an updated free trade agreement (FTA). The agreement would replace the existing UK-Turkey FTA, which was canceled when the UK left the European Union and does not cover key areas of the UK economy such as services, digital and data. The UK is the world’s second largest exporter of services after only the US, and the services sector contributes around 80% of UK GDP. A new deal could boost trade and help UK companies maximize opportunities in this area, making economic growth one of the Prime Minister’s priorities. The announcement follows a phone call between UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Turkish Trade Minister mer Bolat last week, where they committed to negotiating a new deal and deepening trade relations between the two countries. The UK-Turkey Joint Committee consisting of the UK’s chief negotiator and officials from both sides responsible for overseeing the implementation of the current deal will meet today in Ankara, the capital of Turkey to formally conclude the review of the current deal and go towards the renegotiation of the Free Trade Agreement. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: Turkey is an important trading partner for the UK and this deal is the latest example of how we are using our status as an independent trading post-Brexit to negotiate deals that are tailored to the Kingdom’s economic strengths. United. I look forward to using the agreement to deepen the UK-Turkey trade relationship, drive economic growth and support businesses up and down the country. Turkey presents huge opportunities for British businesses, with UK companies already exporting to its growing market of 85 million people. The new FTA is an opportunity to reach a 21st century agreement that is better suited to the modern economies of the UK and Turkey, covering areas such as trade and digital services. It would build on an already thriving trade relationship, which reached £23.5bn in 2022, up more than 30% from last year, and would better support UK businesses exporting or looking to export to the country. A new FTA could also lead to cheaper goods and more choice for UK consumers. At the end of this month, Minister for Exports Lord Offord will visit Turkey where he will meet with businesses and stakeholders to discuss investment and export opportunities. Airbus Turkey President Simon Ward said: Airbus and Turkey have been long-term strategic partners for nearly 40 years and Turkey is a partner in all Airbus aircraft programs, including the prestigious A350. Greater convergence in cross-border trade will improve competition and provide opportunities for businesses in many sectors. Notes to editors Turkey is a major supplier of goods such as vehicles, clothing and electrical machinery and goods to the United Kingdom, which is its fourth largest merchandise export market, in exchange for 6.4 billion in merchandise exports to the United Kingdom. United, including power generators and metals.

The current agreement contains a review clause that committed the UK and Turkey to review the current relationship. This work started last year with both partners concluding that there would be merit in expanding and deepening commercial relations.

The UK expects to launch a call for input, which will be an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to help shape the UK’s negotiating intentions ahead of the talks. After the consultations, the government expects to start renegotiations next year.

United Kingdom and Turkey joint statement here.

