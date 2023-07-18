Traditional owners win court case to stop nuclear waste dump in South Australia | Nuclear waste

Traditional owners opposing the federal governments plan for a nuclear waste dump on their land in South Australia have had a major victory, with a court ruling that the facility cannot be built.

Barngarla people were jubilant outside the federal court in Adelaide on Tuesday after Justice Natalie Charlesworth said the Commonwealth’s decision to build the landfill near Kimba would be set aside.

Charlesworth said the bias and bias captured by former Coalition resources minister Keith Pitt meant the court would grant an application from the Barngarla Aboriginal Determination Corporation (Bdac).

This is about listening to First Nations people, Corporations Chairman Jason Bilney said after the decision.

Bilney said the fight for their traditional lands had been going on for 21 years with the waste dump just the latest installment after a native title battle of more than two decades. Bilney said his men would have fought for another 21 years if necessary.

It’s about getting up and continuing that fight to get us to where we are today, he said.

Learning is about truth. You can go on about voice, but it’s about listening to First Nations people and here we are today and we won and we won.

Pitt made a statement in 2021 that a property called Napandee would be the site of the national radioactive waste management facility. The declaration meant that the Commonwealth acquired the land.

The plan was for the low-level nuclear medical waste currently stored in hospitals and universities around the country to be permanently stored on site along with the intermediate-level waste, which would be stored until a separate facility was built for that material.

Bdac filed a request for judicial review of the project in 2021. The court on Tuesday upheld its claim that there was a finding of bias in Pitts’ decision.

In her reasoning, the judge noted comments made by Pitt and his predecessor, Matt Canavan, that suggested Napandee had been selected in early 2020, before Pitt announced him in November 2021.

The case of the applicants is that the minister [Pitt] made public statements that they claim may indicate he may have already made up his mind, Charlesworth wrote.

His statements demonstrated unwavering commitment to achieving a factual outcome for the benefit of those persons in Kimba who favored the placement of the facility at Napandee, while at the same time displaying a dismissive attitude towards his main opponent, the Barngarla people.

The judge rejected the respondents’ argument that a finding of perceived bias would mean that ministers responsible for administering the statutes could never participate in robust political discussion about the subject of their statutory powers or about with the repeal or amendment of the law.

In June, Senate estimates heard that the federal government had spent almost $14 million in legal costs to fight Bdac, which Bilney described as disrespectful and hypocritical.

A 2019 ballot of ratepayers found a majority supported the facility, but it excluded traditional owners who did not live in the council area. They held a separate vote, which unanimously rejected the proposal.

The people of Barngarla argued that if the two ballots were combined, they would show that the majority of people affected were against it.