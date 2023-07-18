International
United Nations Security Council Session on Artificial Intelligence: Foreign Secretary’s Address
This is a historic meeting, the first discussion of Artificial Intelligence in the UN Security Council.
Since the early development of Artificial Intelligence by pioneers such as Alan Turing and Christopher Strachey, this technology has advanced at an increasingly rapid pace.
However, the biggest transformations caused by AI are yet to come.
Their scale is impossible for us to fully understand.
But the benefits to humanity will surely be great.
AI will fundamentally change every aspect of human life. Breakthroughs in medicine may be just around the corner. The productivity gains for our economies could be huge. Artificial intelligence can help us adapt to climate change, defeat corruption, revolutionize education, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and reduce violent conflict.
But we are here today because HE will influence the work of this Council.
It can make or break global strategic stability.
It challenges our basic assumptions about protection and prevention.
It raises moral questions about responsibility for lethal decisions on the battlefield.
There can now be no doubt that AI changes the speed, scale and spread of disinformation with extremely damaging consequences for democracy and stability.
AI can aid the reckless pursuit of weapons of mass destruction by state and non-state actors. But it can also help us stop the spread.
This is why we urgently need to shape the global governance of transformative technologies.
Because HE knows no boundaries.
The UK vision is based on 4 irreducible principles:
-
open: AI must support freedom and democracy
-
responsible: UA must comply with the rule of law and human rights
-
secure: AI must be secure and predictable by design; protecting property rights, privacy and national security
-
resilient: AI must be trusted by the public and critical systems must be protected
The UK’s approach builds on existing multilateral initiatives, such as the AU for Good Summit in Geneva, or the work of UNESCO, the OECD and the G20.
Institutions such as the Global Partnership for AI, the G7 Hiroshima Process, the Council of Europe and the International Telecommunication Union are all important partners.
Pioneering AI companies will also need to work with us so that we can capture the benefits and minimize the risks to humanity.
No country will be untouched by AI, so we need to involve and engage the broadest coalition of international actors from all sectors.
The UK is home to many of the world’s AI developers and leading AI security researchers.
So this autumn, the UK plans to bring together world leaders for the first major global summit on AI security.
Our common goal will be to examine the risks of AI and decide how they can be reduced through coordinated action.
Significant opportunities on a scale we can barely imagine lie before us.
We must seize these opportunities and understand AI challenges, including those for international peace and security, decisively, optimistically, and from a position of global unity on core principles.
There is a tide in the affairs of men, which, taken by the flood, leads to wealth.
In this spirit, let us work together to ensure peace and security as we cross the threshold of an unknown world.
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/foreign-secretary-speech-at-the-united-nations-security-council–2
