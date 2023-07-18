International
How Canada’s record fires got so bad, so fast
Fires in Canada have burned 25 million hectares so far this year, an area roughly the size of Kentucky. With more than a month of the peak fire season to go, 2023 has already eclipsed Canada’s previous annual record from 1989, when more than 18 million hectares burned. And the nation’s worst fire season on record continues to rage.
Hot and dry conditions have fueled widespread fires, mostly in Canada’s boreal forests, since spring, with some of the largest fires burning in Northwest Canada and Quebec. The fires have forced more than 120,000 people to evacuate their homes, reduced firefighting resources, and continually darkened the skies and polluted the air for millions of people across North America.
What’s somewhat unusual this year is that the fire season started early and in many areas at once, said Jennifer Kamau, a spokeswoman for the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
In a more typical season, Ms Kamau said, fires would start in one part of the country, then die out and then start in another area, which allows fire crews to deal with one region at a time . But this year, she said, demand in every province and territory is high, almost from coast to coast.
International firefighting crews from around the world, including more than 1,800 firefighters and support staff from the United States, have been mobilized to help fight the blaze since May, but the size and ferocity of the flames have often hampered their efforts , even many of the largest and most distant fires have been left to burn. Over the past week, two Canadian firefighters were killed in the line of duty just days apart.
High temperatures in the spring helped the wildfire season get off to an intense early start. A heat wave mature British Columbia and Alberta in mid-May, exacerbating some earlier fires. In early June, numerous fires broke out in Quebec amid record heat and rapidly intensified. By the end of the month, June was recorded as the planet’s hottest month ever, and some of the world’s most anomalous temperatures were found. in Northern Canada.
The recipe for a wildfire is simple, said Mike Flannigan, a professor who studies wildland fires at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia. You need three ingredients: First, vegetation. We call it fuel. Second: ignition, which in Canada is people and lightning. And third: hot, dry, windy weather.
Those ingredients combined consistently this year across much of the country, he said, resulting in a fire season that stands head and shoulders above any other year.
By early June this year, Canadian wildfires had burned as many hectares as usual in an entire season.
Hot, dry and windy conditions that make wildfires more likely to spread are becoming more common in many parts of the world as the planet heats up from the burning of fossil fuels and other human activities. Canada has, on average, heats up twice as fast like the rest of the world in recent years, mainly due to the loss of snow and sea ice.
Studies directly linking climate change to this year’s fires have yet to be done, but the 2023 fire season is consistent with scientists understanding how global warming is affecting wildfires.
The fire season is getting longer, we’re seeing more fire-friendly weather, conditions are getting more severe, vegetation is drying out and getting more ready to burn if there’s a fire, said Yan Boulanger, a research scientist in ecology. forest in the Laurentian. Quebec Forestry Centre. These are very significant trends that we are seeing across large areas of Canada.
That doesn’t mean quieter fire years, like last year, aren’t possible, Dr. Flanningan, but a warmer world makes large, explosive wildfires more likely than they were in the past.
This year’s hot and dry conditions have also contributed to extreme fire behavior, experts said. More than 100 times in the past three months, Canadian wildfires have grown large and powerful enough to produce their own weather, launching giant thunders known as pyrocumulonibus, and injecting smoke high into the atmosphere. These events can help transport smoke over very long distances.
The previous most active year for such extreme fire weather in Canada was 2021, which had less than half as many pyroCbs, as they are commonly called, throughout the season. The Times revealed how such a fire cloud was formed by the Dixie fire in California that same year.
Forecasts for the rest of the summer suggest that Higher-than-normal fire activity is likely to continue across much of Canada, which could mean more heat, more fires and more smoke ahead.
Sources
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/07/18/climate/canada-record-wildfires.html
