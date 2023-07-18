Council supports national crackdown on illegal vaping sales

The chief executive of Lancashire County Council is to write to the Prime Minister, backing a national crackdown on unscrupulous businesses targeting young people with vaping products.

Lancashire County Council welcomes the Premier’s recent statement expressing deep concern at the sharp increase in the number of children vaping and is shocked by reports of illegal vaping containing lead getting into the hands of school children.

County councilor Sue Whittam, who tabled the motion at the last full council meeting last week, also asked the chief executive to write to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in support of the review of the rules on discharge. fines for shops that break the law by selling vapes to minors and look at banning the sale of nicotine-free vapes to under 18s.

She also asked county councilor Michael Green, cabinet member for health and well-being, to send a report to Lancashire Health and Well-Being Board to include enforcement activity in relation to the illegal sale of vaping products to children. and opportunities for further communication of potential vapor hazards. to young people.

A friendly amendment was added to say that further resources will be looked at to support the work of Trading Standards in dealing with the issue of evaporation.

The latest NHS figures show that the number of children aged 11 to 15 using vape has increased by 50% between 2018 and 2021.

A recent survey by Lancashire Trading Standards of young people aged 14-17 showed that one in six regularly use vapa, almost three times as many as in 2020. Lancashire Trading Standards has seen a significant increase in complaints for the sale of vapes available to young people, despite the fact that it is illegal to sell vapes to under 18s.

It is clear from the recent increase in the use of vaporizers among teenagers and the recent increase in the use and promotion of cheap and colorful products that unscrupulous businesses are targeting children. Almost half of Lancashire’s young people have claimed they have never smoked a cigarette but have tried a vape.