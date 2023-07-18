International
Council supports national crackdown on illegal vaping sales
The chief executive of Lancashire County Council is to write to the Prime Minister, backing a national crackdown on unscrupulous businesses targeting young people with vaping products.
Lancashire County Council welcomes the Premier’s recent statement expressing deep concern at the sharp increase in the number of children vaping and is shocked by reports of illegal vaping containing lead getting into the hands of school children.
County councilor Sue Whittam, who tabled the motion at the last full council meeting last week, also asked the chief executive to write to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in support of the review of the rules on discharge. fines for shops that break the law by selling vapes to minors and look at banning the sale of nicotine-free vapes to under 18s.
She also asked county councilor Michael Green, cabinet member for health and well-being, to send a report to Lancashire Health and Well-Being Board to include enforcement activity in relation to the illegal sale of vaping products to children. and opportunities for further communication of potential vapor hazards. to young people.
A friendly amendment was added to say that further resources will be looked at to support the work of Trading Standards in dealing with the issue of evaporation.
The latest NHS figures show that the number of children aged 11 to 15 using vape has increased by 50% between 2018 and 2021.
A recent survey by Lancashire Trading Standards of young people aged 14-17 showed that one in six regularly use vapa, almost three times as many as in 2020. Lancashire Trading Standards has seen a significant increase in complaints for the sale of vapes available to young people, despite the fact that it is illegal to sell vapes to under 18s.
It is clear from the recent increase in the use of vaporizers among teenagers and the recent increase in the use and promotion of cheap and colorful products that unscrupulous businesses are targeting children. Almost half of Lancashire’s young people have claimed they have never smoked a cigarette but have tried a vape.
County Councilor Michael Green said: “There are growing concerns about the number of young people using vapes. Lancashire Trading Standards has seen a significant increase in complaints about the sale of disposable vapes to young people.
“Trading Standards work hard to ensure that vapes sold are legal and safe. If they are not, they are seized from sellers. This year so far over 11,000 vapes have been removed that do not have the correct legal information or tank size greater than 2 ml from the sale.
“Convenient vapes have so far been the most problematic and these are the most common types of vapes smoked by our young people with seven out of ten young people in Lancashire preferring this type of vape. These vapes are attractive with their bright colors , fruit flavors.and pocket money prices.
“It is clearly important that we do everything we can to reduce smoking among children, as well as smoking among children, but existing smokers should still be encouraged to switch to vapes because they are believed to be better than cigarettes.
“E-cigarettes are an age-restricted product. It is illegal to sell e-cigarette products to anyone under the age of 18 or for adults to purchase them on their behalf. The maximum penalty for selling an e-cigarette to a person under 18 is a fine of 2500 ALL.
“I encourage anyone who wants to report a shop selling cigarettes to under-18s or any vape they don’t think is legal to refer such matters to Trading Standards via the CAB helpline on 0808 223 1133.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.lancashire.gov.uk/news/chief-executive-will-write-to-the-prime-minister-backing-a-national-crackdown-on-unscrupulous-businesses-targeting-young-people-with-vaping-products
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- FIURUCCI’S BIG RETURN TO MILAN FASHION WEEK
- Daily Mail sues Google over Bard copyright
- Council supports national crackdown on illegal vaping sales
- Pakistani government to retire early to advance elections – local media
- Goldman thinks favorite stock can rebound 60% despite Hollywood strikes
- Online News Law: Meta Runs Ads Against New Law
- How Canada’s record fires got so bad, so fast
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi Chairs MSME Credit Restructuring Meeting
- North Korea detains US citizen after crossing border without permission
- Hollywood actors and studios are far apart on key issues
- Duster, a new clothing label, has perfected the day dress
- Big financial companies lead Wall Street higher after mixed economic data FR24 News English