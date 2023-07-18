Holiday coupons for free school meals





July 18, 2023





Plans to support Powys families with holiday pay free school meals during this year’s summer holidays have been approved by the Cabinet, the county council has said. At the end of June, the Welsh Government announced it was ending its support for free school meals for children during holidays and half-terms. The scheme was introduced during the Covid pandemic to tackle ‘holiday hunger’ and help struggling families during the cost of living crisis. Powys County Council will now provide free school meal vouchers to eligible families for the 2023 summer holidays after Cabinet gave approval today (Tuesday 18 July) to fund the vouchers, which will cost approximately 280,000. This one-off funding from the council will enable the provision of school holiday meal vouchers for the 2023 summer holidays only. Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “The cost of living crisis has affected all residents across the county, but particularly those from low income backgrounds. “As a council, we can help take some of the pressure off families who are struggling to make ends meet by offering free school meal vouchers to families who qualify. It’s important that our children and young people can enjoy their holidays summer knowing that there is food available for them”. Vouchers will be issued during the summer holidays, which start in Powys on Monday, July 24. Cllr Jake Berriman, cabinet member for a connected Powys, said: “The late announcement that councils across Wales were given to stop this scheme would have had a damaging impact on low-income families. Not only that they would lose out on the voucher scheme, but they would also have a very limited time to adjust their family finances accordingly. “Our decision will help support those families who are entitled to provide food for their children during the summer holidays.” Cllr David Thomas, Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, said: “The voucher scheme introduced by the Welsh Government was a grant-funded scheme, so no existing budget has been allocated to this activity. “To fund this scheme, we will be removing funding from the council’s central risk budget. This is the right course of action to ensure those families are able to feed their children over the summer holidays.”

