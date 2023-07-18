The UK’s immigration bill is against international law, says the UN Refugee News





The controversial bill labeled inhumane by politicians, lawyers and civil rights groups will become law.

The United Kingdom’s controversial bill aimed at stopping the arrival of thousands of migrants and refugees is in breach of the country’s obligations under international law, the United Nations has said. The so-called Illegal Migration Bill, which has been passed by parliament and now awaits the formality of royal assent from King Charles III, is contrary to the country’s obligations under international human rights and refugee law and will have profound consequences for people in need. of international protection, UN refugee and human rights chiefs said on Tuesday. The Conservative governments flagship bill will prevent most people from seeking asylum in the UK without permission and deport them either to their country of origin or to a third nation deemed safe, such as Rwanda. The bill has been mired in a battle between the House of Commons and the House of Lords of the UK parliaments, Britain’s unelected upper house, which had repeatedly amended legislation to water it down. The new migration bill passed by the UK Parliament violates the country’s international human rights obligations and refugee law. High Commissioner for Human Rights @volker_turk and I share the great concerns in this regard. Here is our joint statementhttps://t.co/ZI8WTgI84Z Philip Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) July 18, 2023 Among the amendments proposed and ultimately defeated in the Lords were calls for shorter time limits on the detention of unaccompanied children, greater protection for victims of modern slavery and a six-month delay in deporting migrants. The plan to deport asylum seekers has been criticized by some opposition politicians, lawyers and civil rights groups as inhumane, cruel and ineffective. United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said Tuesday that the bills’ passage raises very serious legal concerns and sets a worrying precedent for dismantling asylum-related obligations that other countries could follow. Deportation flights to Rwanda are unlikely to begin until next year and will still depend on a Supreme Court ruling on their legality later this year. Britain reached an initial 140 million pound ($180 million) deal with the East African country last year, but the policy has been tied up in the courts. The first planned deportation flight from Rwanda was blocked a year ago in a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights. The passage of the bill coincided with the arrival on Tuesday of a barge to house migrants and refugees on the south coast of England. The government has defended the use of barges, insisting they are a cheaper alternative to hotels. Last year, a record 45,755 people came to Britain in small boats across the Channel, mostly from France. More than 12,000 have arrived this year, a similar rate to 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/18/uk-migration-bill-at-odds-with-international-law-un

