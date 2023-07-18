Music School professor honored with international recognition – News





Traveling to five continents with a clarinet and a mission to educate the next generation of musicians, Mitchell Estrin has dedicated his life to performing and developing opportunities for other clarinetists. Estrin, professor of clarinet at the University of Florida School of Music, recently received Honorary Membership in the International Clarinet Association, or ICA, in recognition of his accomplished career as a musician and educator. This award, which marks the highest honor in the clarinet world, is said to recognize individuals with a distinguished background in the fields of professional service, teaching, performance and lifetime achievement.

“Winning such a prestigious honor from the ICA is extremely meaningful because I was chosen by my fellow clarinetists from around the world,” said Estrin. “I am very humbled to know that my professional achievements have had such an impact on my field.” Estrin, a past president and now honorary member of the International Clarinet Association, is looking forward to celebrating his 25th year teaching at UF this coming year. Estrin serves as music director and conductor of the UF Clarinet Ensemble, conducting them throughout the United States and Europe, including their three recitals at ClarinetFest® hosted by the International Clarinet Association. In 2019, Estrin won a Guinness World Record, which he still holds, for conducting the world’s largest clarinet choir with 367 members. Estrin has performed in hundreds of concerts, traveling to 38 countries on over 25 international tours. One of his favorite memories was recording a new concerto for clarinet and orchestra in the Czech Republic. “To travel the world as a music ambassador and experience so many beautiful places, people and cultures was enriching and inspiring,” he said. Estrin’s achievements go beyond the classroom. His work as a recording artist has been recognized by the Recording Academy for his work on hundreds of television commercials and dozens of film soundtracks including “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pocahontas,” “The Untouchables,” “Home Alone 2” and “You’ve Got Mail”. It’s no secret that Estrin chose to become a musician because of his true love for the craft, having spent 20 years of his career performing with the New York Philharmonic. “I have enjoyed every moment of my incredible musical journey and every experience has been magical,” said Estrin. “Some that immediately come to mind are performing and recording the symphonies of Gustav Mahler with the New York Philharmonic under Leonard Bernstein. The opportunity to perform with the New York Philharmonic alongside Stanley Drucker, my teacher and mentor, was a childhood dream come true.” Above all of his accomplishments, Estrin emphasizes the importance of preparing students to become future leaders and musicians themselves. “Teaching such an incredible group of talented students has been a great honor,” he said.

Halle Burton

