What Russia’s move to end the Black Sea wheat deal could mean for global food pricesExBulletin

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ukraine has sent its grain to the world only thanks to an agreement with Russia. This agreement allows grain ships to move safely through the Black Sea without being entangled in Russia’s occupation. This week, Russia said it was suspending its participation in that deal. The head of humanitarian group Mercy Corps is in our studios to talk about it. Tjada McKenna is the CEO of Mercy Corps. Welcome to the program.

TJADA MCKENNA: Thanks for having me.

INSKEEP: So who’s at risk from this move?

MCKENNA: You know, we all are. This is something that affects the world. Ukraine is a breadbasket. In normal times, it accounted for 40% of our grain supplies. Blocking the export of this food will affect food prices around the world.

INSKEEP: Forty percent – when you say our grain supplies, do you mean the world?

MCKENNA: Of the world’s wheat supplies were exported through Ukraine in normal times.

INSKEEP: That’s surprising. There are some specific places, of course, that the grain goes. What are some of the countries that are on the front lines of this sudden grain shortage?

MCKENNA: So, it’s interesting. Many countries in the Middle East and Africa import – rely on Ukraine for over 90% of their wheat. Under this particular agreement, – all global markets – there will be humanitarian access that will go to countries like Yemen, Sudan and Somalia. But the biggest buyers are really China, Italy, Spain, global markets that are just helping – you know, getting their wheat as well.

INSKEEP: It’s like oil then.

MCKENNA: Yes.

INSKEEP: A shortage in one place raises the price – raises the price everywhere.

MCKENNA: Exactly.

INSKEEP: I know you’ve been to some of the places that might be affected. And maybe you can help me figure this out. I’m wondering – so Russia is saying we’re suspending the deal today. I wonder how many days, weeks, months, years it takes for this to go through the pipeline and for there to actually be a shortage in the field somewhere?

MCKENNA: Yes, at the beginning of the war, a year ago, about five weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, I went to Lebanon, which relies on Ukraine for a large amount of its imports of wheat and sunflower oil. And already, the Lebanese had seen the prices of bread and basic products increase by 50 to 75% in just that short period of time. And this was already an economy and a population that was already suffering tremendously.

INSKEEP: Do you think we can expect effects again so quickly, weeks before prices go up in some places?

MCKENNA: You know, I guess we’ll see. There was much more uncertainty when the war began. But we also have to face the fact that this war has already reduced supplies in general because Ukraine was such a breadbasket. So we will see. My fear is that the impacts will be immediate and imminent. And we very much hope that Russia will change course here.

INSKEEP: I know your group is also active in Ukraine. What has it been like for Ukrainian farmers to farm in a war zone, try to get their produce out, and now face this uncertainty that they can get their produce out?

MCKENNA: It’s been devastating, and this is the worst time. July is actually a critical harvest period for Ukrainian farmers. So for those who have chosen to stay and work in the war zone and harvest their crops, the idea that they may then sit in bins during this season is heartbreaking and devastating.

INSKEEP: Is it physically possible to store wheat for a while in the ports? Or…

MCKENNA: It is, but it doesn’t last long. And so – and there’s also a long journey ahead, so we’ll see. And that is why we hope that Russia will change course soon.

INSKEEP: Well, let’s talk about that. What would you urge the Russians to do? And what would they see as their interests in restarting this deal, do you think?

MCKENNA: I think the Russian interests, the things that they’re looking for in terms of lifting sanctions and all kinds of things, it’s not going to happen. The reality is that this is a conflict that Russia has started with Ukraine. The rest of the world doesn’t have to suffer. And the other part of that is that, like all things, the people who suffer the most are those who are the poorest and in the poorest countries, like people in the Horn of Africa or Yemen, people who are already hungry. So really, for Russia, who are they hurting? They are really hurting the poorest people in the world who have absolutely nothing to do with this conflict.

INSKEEP: Briefly, are there any alternative sources of wheat?

MCKENNA: We will – there are alternative sources of wheat. But the world and markets depend on this supply from Ukraine. And so we will see. The war has also affected fertilizer supplies around the world. So we’re all – everyone’s trying to do what they can.

INSKEEP: Tjada McKenna of Mercy Corps in our studio, Studio 31, here at NPR. Thank you very much.

MCKENNA: Thanks for having me, Steve.

