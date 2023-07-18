Warwickshire to take part in government program to improve SEND services for children and young people Warwickshire County Council

A new program to improve services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities launches in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council is to take part in a government program to take forward its commitment to improve services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Warwickshire is one of 55 local authorities taking part in the Delivering Best Value (DBV) program for SEND, which is designed to identify the highest impact changes that can be made to improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND and to optimize the use of finances.

By participating in the programme, the Council will receive dedicated support from Newton Europe, a transformation and improvement partner, and the Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), the UK’s local government accounting standard setter. They will provide valuable expertise and skills in identifying opportunities for change. In addition, there will be opportunities for the Council to bid for grant funding from the Department for Education (DfE) to support the implementation of any proposed changes.

To help identify opportunities for change, the program will draw on the expertise of local partners and practitioners from across education, health and social care and will engage with parents, carers and children and young people to hear their views. Hearing these experiences will help the Council build a clear evidence base which will then be used to explore options for change.

Throughout the course of the programme, there will be a number of opportunities for people to take part in workshops, introductory and focused studies. There will also be surveys for people to complete. Some of the activities will target specific groups identified by CIPFA.

Following this initial engagement activity, a plan will then be created to deliver any improvements identified across the local system.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said

“We are delighted that Warwickshire has been chosen to be part of the government’s Delivering Best Value for SEND programme. As a local area we are always keen to learn how we can improve the services we provide and this review is a great opportunity for us to learn more about the good practice taking place here in Warwickshire and the areas we need to focus on more of our efforts to improve the support we can provide.

“Once the initial engagement phase is complete, we will work with our partners to create a plan to deliver improvements across the county while working towards long-term financial sustainability so we can continue to improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND.”

You can find more information on Best value program offering for SEND here.