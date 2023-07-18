The ICC is a testament to the determination of its states parties to end impunity for those responsible for the most serious international crimes: UK Statement to the Security Council





First I want to thank the co-chairs Switzerland and Japan for convening this meeting and thank you for our excellent summaries. The establishment of the International Criminal Court is a remarkable achievement. Created as the first permanent body of its kind, it has already become one of the main pillars of the international legal system. As the prosecutor pointed out, international humanitarian law does not apply only to states – its protection, its obligations belong to everyone. That is why we call on those who have not yet done so to accede to the charter. But the Court has no police force and no prisons. It relies on the cooperation of the Party States. The UK urges others to support the Court in these practical matters without which the justice process will stall. And let me translate that abstract idea into some concrete examples. The UK’s practical support for the Court includes sentencing, witness relocation and training of investigators in modern techniques, including interviewing victims and vulnerable witnesses such as children. We have also provided experts seconded to assist the Court across the breadth of its work, and the war crimes team of our largest police service has dedicated officers to each of the situations the Court is investigating. Now, of course, the Court must have adequate resources to undertake its work. And I want to reassure colleagues that the UK is playing its part here. We have provided a further $3.3 million in funding over and above our budget contribution to the Courts trust fund to upgrade its technology, digitize evidence collection and improve its psychosocial support for vulnerable witnesses and victims. The UK has also given an additional $560,000 to the Trust Fund for Victims, including for those who have suffered in Uganda and the DRC. The atrocities we are seeing around the world, in Sudan, Ukraine and Mali are a stark reminder that without accountability, there can be no lasting and just peace. And as Professor Akande reminded us, quoting the words of Koffi Annan, justice and peace are not contradictory forces. Justice and the rule of law are essential for the fulfillment of everyone’s human rights. Rights which are included in the UN Charter. The International Criminal Court is a testament to the determination of its state parties to end impunity for those responsible for the most serious international crimes. We congratulate the Court on this anniversary and this milestone and wish you a greater role in promoting justice and peace in the future. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-icc-is-a-testament-to-its-states-parties-determination-to-end-impunity-for-those-responsible-for-the-most-serious-international-crimes-uk-statem The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos