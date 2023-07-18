United adds Tokyo, Manila and Taipei flights





A United Airlines plane lands on the runway at San Francisco International Airport. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images United Airlines on Tuesday outlined another expansion of flights to Asia in the coming months, part of its push to capitalize on a boom in long-haul international travel that has helped airlines return to profitability following the Covid-19 pandemic. International travel bookings are up this year, airline executives have said, as travelers seek the long-haul journeys that pushed them during the pandemic amid a web of travel restrictions and concerns about the virus. Airlines have beefed up their schedules in response. investment news “Overall, the Pacific is as strong if not stronger than the Atlantic today,” Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, told reporters. United announced new flights to New Zealand and Australia in April. Beginning Oct. 29, United will operate daily nonstop flights between San Francisco and Manila, becoming the only US airline to offer nonstop service to the Philippine capital from the continental US. It will use its largest aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, for the route. The carrier will also add a second nonstop flight between San Francisco and Taipei, Taiwan, also starting Oct. 29, and plans to resume service to Tokyo Narita International Airport from Los Angeles, in addition to flights between Los Angeles and Haneda International Airport based in the city. Quayle said Tokyo flights have been in high demand since Japan lifted travel restrictions earlier this year. China service still challenged However, there are limits to United’s growth in China, including Russian airspace restrictions. Quayle said that as a result, United will not resume other routes such as New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport to Hong Kong. The airline will offer flights from Los Angeles to Hong Kong, however, bringing its daily nonstop service to Hong Kong to three flights a day including flights from San Francisco. He said United and other airlines are in communication with the US government about negotiations with their Chinese counterparts to add service. There were 312 scheduled flights between the US and China between June and the end of August this year, up from more than 4,800 in 2019, according to aviation data firm Cirium. Starting next winter, United’s trans-Pacific flights will be about flat compared to 2019, but up about 40% when service to China is removed, a spokeswoman said. Newark International United is weighing schedule cuts at its Newark hub as it faces inclement summer weather, congestion and a lack of air traffic controllers in the area. However, Quayle said this will not affect international service. “Our goal is to operate a stable, reliable operation globally from Newark,” he said. “We’re not going to leave the internationals, but we’re definitely going to make some changes.” United is scheduled to report quarterly results after the market closes on Wednesday. Executives are likely to outline the changes they are considering in Newark during a conference call Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

