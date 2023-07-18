



In the partnership, Chipotle will open restaurants in Where did he go AND United Arab Emirates in the year 2024 NEWPORT BEACH, California., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that it has signed its first development agreement to open restaurants in Middle East and accelerate its international expansion efforts. In partnership with leading international retail operator Alshaya Group, the company will initially open new restaurants in Dubai AND Where did he go early next year before expanding further across the region.

Chipotle to open restaurants in Middle East in partnership with Alshaya Group



Chipotle Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol joins Alshaya Group CEO John Hadden to sign the company’s first development deal.

“Leveraging Alshaya’s market expertise will enable us to quickly gain access to these vibrant economies,” said the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Brian Nicol. “We are excited to offer guests at Middle East our responsibly sourced, classically cooked real food, and we look forward to advancing our goal of cultivating a better world in this new territory.” Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group said: “In announcing this exclusive partnership across Middle EastWe are proud to be Chipotle’s first and only franchise partner as we continue to enhance our portfolio by bringing the world’s leading brands to our customers in our markets.” Chipotle’s existing international portfolio of owned and operated restaurants includes 34 locations in Canada; 15 in United Kingdom with three more opening this summer; six locations in France; and two in Germany. In North America, the Company currently owns and operates over 3,200 restaurants and targets growth of 8 to 10% per year for the foreseeable future with at least 80% including a Chipotlane. Chipotle plans to open more than 255 new restaurants this year, with a long-term goal of 7,000 locations in North America. Chipotle’s newly formed business development group, led by the Chief Business Development Officer Nate Lawton, is exploring opportunities for growth through external partnerships. Information on submitting a proposal can be found at https://ir.chipotle.com/contact-us. ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced real food, classically cooked, with wholesome ingredients, without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,200 restaurants since then March 31, 2023IN United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France AND Germany. Chipotle is ranked in the Fortune 500 and recognized on the 2023 list of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies and Time magazine’s Most Influential Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to all while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an online order, visit www.chipotle.com. ABOUT ALSHAYA GROUP Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Where did he go in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of international brands loved by customers, Alshaya Group’s portfolio spans MENA, Trkiye and Europewith thousands of shops, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a large-scale online and digital business. Operating across multiple sectors, including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishing and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver excellent customer service and brand experiences. Fresh, modern and convenient, Alshaya’s ever-evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyles of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestigious malls, to local, drive-thru and online cafes, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they want in the places they want to be. Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com . SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

