Benefits of UK membership of the CPTPP



A gateway to growth

CPTPP is a vast free trade area made up of 12 sovereign countries that includes Asia Pacific and the Americas, as well as the United Kingdom.

It is a gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific region, which will account for the majority of global growth and about half of the world’s middle-class consumers in the coming decades.[footnote 1] Membership will strengthen our links with some of the world’s most dynamic economies, with a combined GDP of £12 trillion, including the UK.[footnote 2] Membership puts the UK at the heart of a dynamic group of countries, including Vietnam, which is predicted to be one of the fastest growing economies in the coming decades.[footnote 3]

CPTPP it was set up to expand and as it grows, the UK will benefit from access to new markets. Economies including Costa Rica, Ecuador and Uruguay have formally applied to join CPTPP . Thailand, the Philippines and South Korea have also expressed an interest in joining. If these economies were to merge CPTPP with the UK, combined 2022 GDP will rise to just over 14 trillion, an expanded group that covered 9% of all UK exports in 2022.[footnote 4] [footnote 5]

Opening up new markets for UK service providers

CPTPP it is one of the most modern trade agreements in the world, with ambitious services provisions that ideally suit the UK as the world’s second largest services provider (2022).[footnote 6]

The UK already sells more services than we make goods CPTPP members, worth 32.2 billion, including 1.9 billion in business services such as auditing, accounting and legal services in Australia, 1.4 billion in transport services in Singapore and 1.5 billion in insurance and pension services in Canada.[footnote 7] [footnote 8]

CPTPP puts services and digital commerce at the forefront of our trade relations with countries in the Asia-Pacific. UK businesses will operate more on par with domestic firms and red tape can be reduced, providing greater certainty on our terms of trade.

The engagements will also facilitate business travel to CPTPP Parties, providing greater legal certainty for individuals and businesses in many sectors and supporting economic growth and long-term investment. Companies such as Standard Chartered and their clients are likely to benefit from smoother access to markets such as Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Data flows

Digital commerce is creating a new global economy, with services delivered remotely from the UK to CPTPP worth 23.0 billion in 2021.[footnote 9] Data flows are vital to modern commerce, enabling everything from more efficient manufacturing and supply chains to more reliable infrastructure. Joining CPTPP will help remove barriers our companies face such as data localization requirements, ensuring that data can flow between the UK and CPTPP the members.

The City of London Corporation says joining the deal will help the UK become a leader in digital commerce, with modern data rules and freer access to each other’s service sectors. The membership is committed to the highest standards of data protection, so British business can expand CPTPP trades with confidence, ensuring individuals and businesses know their data and intellectual property are safe.

UK exporters benefit from reduced tariffs on goods exports

Over 99% of our current merchandise exports to CPTPP member countries will be entitled to zero tariffs, improving access to the goods market for British firms.[footnote 10] Businesses that sell key UK exports such as cars and machinery will benefit from the removal of duties. In the long run, the union CPTPP could lead to a £2.6 billion increase in UK exports to other countries CPTPP places.[footnote 11] Exporters of dairy products, including cheese and butter, will have greater access to lower tariffs in Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico, building on the 23.9 million dairy products we exported to these countries in 2022; and chocolate exporters will benefit from zero tariffs on exports to Mexico and Malaysia.[footnote 12]

Removing tariffs should also help UK businesses, such as Derbyshire-based Denby Pottery, to be more competitive and achieve CPTPP large customer base. Companies like Conker Distillery can take advantage of new opportunities to export their Conker coffee liqueur.

UK exporters taking advantage of new opportunities from diversifying supply chains

CPTPP offers new opportunities to diversify supply chains, which can support greater economic resilience by deepening our trade links across the Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

Modern rules of origin could help British businesses by allowing them to trade more freely across the region. For example, car manufacturers in the UK can sell car engines to a car manufacturer in the region, which can then sell the final cars on preferential tariff terms to any member country subject to compliance with rules of origin. This could help exporters with supply chains in the Indo-Pacific benefit from the FTA.

Benefiting the whole of the United Kingdom

CPTPP it will support jobs and create opportunities for UK businesses in every part of the UK, from brewers in Scotland, to machinery manufacturers in Wales, to car manufacturers in Northern Ireland and the West Midlands. Total UK exports to CPTPP countries were worth 61.3 billion in 2022.[footnote 13]

Joining CPTPP will help companies like Wales-based AI company AMPLYFI reach new markets through CPTPP Ambitious services and digital provisions. CPTPP it could also benefit companies including Northern Ireland-based Lowden Guitars and Scotland-based Cyacomb to increase their exports to new markets.

A trade agreement with Malaysia for the first time

CPTPP It goes above and beyond the existing FTAs ​​we have with most CPTPP the members. And joining CPTPP it means the UK will have a trade deal with Malaysia for the first time.

This will give UK businesses much better access to an economy worth 330 billion GDP in 2022, which can support jobs in key sectors in the UK and boost our services exports to Malaysia, which were worth 1.7 billion in 2022.[footnote 14] [footnote 15]

Fee about 80% [footnote 16] will be phased out of UK whiskey exports to Malaysia over time, helping the UK take a larger share of the market. UK car manufacturers will also benefit from the phasing out of 30% tariffs on UK car exports to Malaysia.[footnote 17]

British businesses such as Sheffield-based chili paste maker Mak Tok could benefit as it seeks greater access to the Malaysian market.

More access to high quality imported goods

As a member of an agreement where most imported goods are eligible for zero duty, consumers and businesses can benefit from better choice, quality and affordability. This should include cheaper import prices for high-quality consumer goods such as fruit juices from Chile and Peru, honey and chocolate from Mexico and vacuum cleaners from Malaysia.

It could also lead to cheaper import prices for manufacturing inputs with tariffs eliminated on a wide range of inputs, including machinery and chemicals. Greater access to global supply chains is an important source of competitive advantage for businesses.

Strengthening economic security

The UK is helping to ensure its future economic security by joining one of the world’s most dynamic trading areas while protecting our sovereignty. like CPTPP grows, the UK will help shape its development to combat unfair and restrictive trade practices that threaten the future of international trade. British businesses will benefit from enhanced access to more markets while trading under fair rules that allow them to compete and thrive on the global stage.

Encouraging investments

In 2021, the level of investments from CPTPP places in the UK were about 182 billion, which accounted for at least 9% of total inward investment in the UK.[footnote 18] Investment from CPTPP countries supported the creation of over 5,000 new jobs in 2021 and 2022.[footnote 19] Being a member of CPTPP encourages further investment by guaranteeing protection for investors, supporting jobs across the UK.

CPTPP The es rules will help protect UK investors from unfair, arbitrary or discriminatory treatment and enable them to access a modern, transparent dispute resolution mechanism in the event that these rules are breached.