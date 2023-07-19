Firefighters’ union wants Police and Fire Commissioners to go after meeting fiasco





The Fire Brigades Union has today called for the resignation of Northamptonshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, following a fiasco surrounding the appointment of an interim chief fire officer for the county. After Northamptonshire Chief Fire Officer Mark Jones resigned unexpectedly last week, Commissioner Stephen Mold appointed his chief of staff, Nicci Marzec, to the role, despite the fact that Ms Marzec had never been a firefighter and had no operational fire service experience. Following an outcry from the Fire Brigades Union and local politicians, Stephen Mold has now clarified that Nicci Marzec has withdrawn from the role. In a press release, he admitted that he acted too quickly and did not engage the Police, Fire and Crime Panel and that his friendship with Marzec had become history. The Fire Brigades Union has today called for Mold to resign as Commissioner following what it described as a series of shambolic events in which explanations for Mold’s actions do not seem to add up. Adam Taylor, East Midlands Fire Brigades Union Executive Council representative, said: The Fire Brigades Union welcomes the fact that the proposed Interim Chief Fire Chief has withdrawn from her appointment. It should have been clear that appointing someone to this role without any fire service experience was unsustainable. The hasty nature of this appointment and lack of accountability is further evidence of the inadequacy of the Police and Crime Commissioner system for the Fire and Rescue Service. Stephen Mold has presided over a series of events that have been nothing short of shambolic. Furthermore, his explanations of the events that took place do not seem to match. He argued that the meeting had to be rushed due to a racing event at Silverstone, but his appointee had no operational experience anyway. He also stated that none of Northants Fire and Rescue Service’s pre-existing management team was ready to take on the role – but has now appointed one of their own. Stephen Mold must now resign as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and we invite members of the panel to consider whether his position is in fact still tenable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fbu.org.uk/news/2023/07/18/firefighters-union-calls-police-and-fire-commissioner-go-after-appointment-fiasco The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos