Global heat map: Tracking extreme heat across Europe and Asia





An onslaught of heatwaves is gripping parts of the Northern Hemisphere, as some cities face dangerously high temperatures. Where on Tuesday the forecast maximum temperatures were extremely high Source: Climate Reanalyzer, Climate Change Institute, University of Maine, using data from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction Global Forecast System In Europe, much of Italy has been gripped by the heat, with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in central and southern parts of the country. They are likely to creep even higher in the southern islands of Italy. Rising temperatures and strong winds have fueled fires in coastal towns in Greece, the Canary Islands and a coastal village in Croatia. The sweltering temperatures also reached China and the Middle East, where the heat index, which measures how hot it feels outside taking into account temperature and humidity, has reached life-threatening levels. In the United States, high temperatures are expected in southeastern California, southern Arizona, Texas and throughout the Southeast. Where temperatures were expected to be warmer than normal on Tuesday Degrees warmer or cooler than the 1979-2000 average for July 18 Source: Climate Reanalyzer, Climate Change Institute, University of Maine, using data from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction Global Forecast System Last month was Earth’s warmest June on record, according to World Meteorological Organization researchers, and scientists said the first two weeks of July were the hottest since 1940. The period of extreme heat is driven by continued emissions of heat-trapping gases, mostly from the burning of fossil fuels, and partly by the return of El Nio, a cyclical weather pattern that tends to be associated with globally warm years. Hot air temperatures on the surface are also accompanied by hot sea waves. Waters near Florida and the Caribbean reached the 90s Fahrenheit last week, posing a serious threat to coral reefs and other marine life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/07/18/world/global-heat-map-tracker.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos