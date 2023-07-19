



The change reflects the airport’s status as Metro Seattle’s second airport EVERETT, wash., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Propeller Airports announced today that Snohomish County has renamed Paine Field (PAE) “Seattle Paine Field International Airport”. The rebranding will improve awareness of PAE among travelers looking for flights to Seattle area, which offers a similar travel time from the city centre Seattle THE SeaTac (SEA). The new name will also improve marketing opportunities, help attract more travelers, tourists and investors to the airport and reinforce its geographical proximity to the region’s globally renowned business and economic hub. of Seattle Hometown carrier Alaska Airlines currently serves 10 destinations from PAE. “We’ve always looked at Paine Field as a second gateway to Seattle metro area and we are excited that the County has renamed the airport.” said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. “Seattle Paine Field International Airport better captures the market our airport serves.” The renaming of the airport to Seattle Paine Field International marks another milestone in PAE’s evolution, supporting its growth and strategic vision while beginning an exciting new chapter of opportunities for travelers and airlines. The name change pertains only to the public branding of the airport, leaving the PAE location identifier intact, and does not involve any change in ownership, operations or functions of the airport. “Ready.” 60 billion dollars in annual economic activity and over 150,000 jobs, finding ways to further enhance Paine Field’s marketing and branding is one of Snohomish County top priorities”, said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “This change will significantly strengthen our business appeal and marketing efforts, while protecting the historic significance of the Paine Field name. Making this change will ensure businesses and travelers from around the world know that our airport serves as a key gateway to the entire region and the world.” Joshua W. MarcyDirector of Seattle Paine Field International Airport, emphasized, “While our name may have changed, the ownership, operation and core mission of the airport remain intact. This change will provide new opportunities for our many attractions and businesses.” About Seattle Paine Field Since its establishment in 1936, Seattle Paine Field International Airport has driven the region’s economy. of actual economic impact of the airport estimated at over 150,000 jobs (over 46,000 direct) and an output of almost 60 billion dollars every year. Seattle Paine Field is the proud home of the airport’s newest commercial terminal Washington state. This privately owned commercial air terminal serves destinations up and down the West Coast, as well as Anchorage and Honolulu. Seattle Paine Field is home to over 550 aircraft, including corporate jets, single-engine recreational aircraft and vintage warbirds. It plays a critical role both nationally and internationally as the production and test center for Boeing’s narrow- and wide-body aircraft, including the 767, 777, 787, KC-46 and the newly announced fourth line for the 737 MAX. The airport is also a major tourist destination with Future of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour, Museum of Flying Heritage and Combat ArmorAND Museum of Flight Restoration Center. About Propeller Airports Based on Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller along with Global Infrastructure Partners are focused on bringing best-in-class practices to Seattle Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound region. For more information please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com AND www.global-infra.com. SOURCE Propeller airports

