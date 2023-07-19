International News From The Field: Europe





The German robotics and automation sector is expected to achieve tremendous growth, with 2023 predicted to be another record year. The industry predicts a 13% increase in sales, reaching $18 billion, based on sales growth of 5% in 2022. This sales growth reflects the sustainability and innovation of the sector in meeting the demands of different industries, while three sectors deserve special attention: Machine Vision: The industry predicts a 7% increase in sales, reaching $4 billion.

Integrated assembly solutions: Sales are expected to grow 17%, reaching $9.5 billion.

Robotics: The robotics sector predicts a 12% increase in sales, reaching $4.3 billion. These sales forecasts demonstrate Germany’s position as a global leader in robotics and automation and is driven by innovation, advanced technologies and strong industry partnerships. Meanwhile, the Paris Air Show, which ended in June, showcased a revitalized aviation industry with significant orders, military interest, steady technological advances and the historic debut of an eVTOL at an international air show, the Midnight aircraft from Archer. The air show recorded a staggering volume of business, exceeding $72 billion, including the largest number of firm orders in history. The resurgent Indian travel market turned to Airbus and Boeing with large orders from IndiGo and Air India. Additionally, the show welcomed the arrival of Riyadh Air, a new Saudi carrier set to begin flights in 2025. The increase in military capabilities, fueled by the war in Ukraine, contributed to increased interest in military aircraft. Additionally, the air show showcased significant progress in sustainable aviation technology, underscoring the industry’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The Paris Air Show also witnessed a marked increase in commercial aircraft orders and commitments. By the end of the fourth day of the event, 1,306 orders and commitments had been secured, worth approximately $77.6 billion at list prices. This marked a significant increase compared to the 871 orders reported from the previous Farnborough International Airshow in 2022, indicating a stabilization of the market after COVID. The breakdown of aircraft orders and commitments is as follows: Airbus: 846

Boeing: 359

De Havilland Canada: 49

Embraer: 28

ATR: 24 Europe continues to witness significant investment and expansion in various industries, highlighting the region’s commitment to technological advancements and innovation. Companies across various sectors are investing substantially to increase production capabilities, develop new technologies and create job opportunities. From automotive manufacturing and chemical industries to aerospace and luxury goods, these projects are shaping the future of Europe’s industrial landscape. Here are some of the notable projects that are driving progress in Europe: Ford has invested $2 billion to transform its historic factory in Niehl, Cologne, into a state-of-the-art production facility for electric vehicles (EVs). The Cologne Electric Vehicle Center opened in mid-June and features a new production line, battery assembly and advanced automation. This center is expected to produce over 250,000 EVs annually, including models such as the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, F-150 Lightning and electric Explorer. It is Ford’s first carbon assembly plant globally, in line with its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality across its European footprint by 2035.

Siemens has committed to expand its manufacturing facilities in Trutnov, Czech Republic, to increase the capacity of the WEF Global Seed Factory in Amberg, Germany. Siemens plans to invest $33 million to expand its switchgear factory in Frankfurt-Fechenheim, Germany.

US semiconductor maker Broadcom confirmed a $1 billion investment in Spain as part of the PERTE CHIP program, an EU initiative to develop the chip industry. This investment will create a large-scale installation of substrates for the latter process, a crucial step in chip manufacturing. It represents an important development for Spain and Europe, facilitating the production of millions of chips to meet global demand.

Trumpf, a leading machine tool manufacturer, plans to invest approximately $415 million in infrastructure projects at its headquarters in Ditzingen, Germany, through 2027. The investment will include new buildings for laser technology, an expanded training center and a customer center. These developments demonstrate Trumpf’s commitment to advancing manufacturing technologies and supporting its growing customer base.

Liebherr-France SAS is expanding its manufacturing capabilities by opening a new production site at the EcoRhena industrial park in Nambsheim, France. The site will focus on manufacturing welded components and performing pre-assembly and assembly work for driver cabs. With an investment of 187 million dollars, this project aims to strengthen local supply chains.

FM Industries-Sycrilor, specializing in high-precision metal parts for the luxury industry, will invest over $11 million in the construction of a new factory in Charquemont, France. The facility will house various manufacturing processes such as machining, cracking, polishing, engraving and lacquering. By expanding its manufacturing capabilities, FM Industries-Sycrilor aims to meet the growing demand for luxury goods and contribute to the local economy.

Audi is starting its biggest model initiative with the production launch of the new Audi Q6 e-tron series. This innovative EV series, based on the Premium Platform Electric, marks an important milestone for Audi and the mobility industry. Series production of the Audi Q6 e-tron establishes Ingolstadt as the first Audi site in Germany to have its own battery assembly facility. For more information, please contact Conchi Aranguren at [email protected].

