Students, community members return from international music tour





Central Lakes College students and community members recently returned from a highly anticipated international music tour. of the group visited Spain, France and Italy via a cruise line to experience European music, art, history, culture and cuisine through a grand tour created by CLC Director of Bands Jonathan Laflamme. “International travel is one of the best educational experiences students and community members have and one of life’s greatest opportunities to understand humanity,” said Laflamme. Our biannual CLC Music Tours allow travelers to ‘choose their own adventure’ in terms of interests and tours within the many cities and countries we visit. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 once COVID began to spread, the trip was pushed back to this year. The traveling group consisted of 54 musicians and their loved ones. The musicians consisted of PSEOs, traditional and non-traditional music students, community members involved in musical ensembles, and high school band directors who work with CLC through the College in Schools program. The trip gave those who traveled an opportunity to grow closer and strengthen the bond of musicians through shared and extremely new experiences. On June 5 they boarded Royal Caribbeans Enchantment of the Seas from Barcelona and experienced five intervening stops throughout France and Italy, ending with two days in Rome. This allowed for a wide range of musical, theatrical and cultural adventures for every traveler. Some highlights from attendees include: Playing in Monte Carlo, visiting the Parthenon, a guided tour of La Sagrada Familia Cathedral in Barcelona, ​​a walk from Portofino to San Fruttuoso Abbey, visiting La Sagrada Familia, seeing the crypts in Rome, visiting castles in Italy and on Palace Hill in Palace, visiting the country eii. Laflam said the opportunity to witness and participate in culture outside of Minnesota is an essential experience to support and promote the development of world citizens and to encourage the ability to take on the perspectives of those different from oneself. He believes deeply in the importance of building empathy through challenging preconceived notions and that travel is one of the best ways to find such a challenge. Next international music tour planned for 2025, with a tentative itinerary of the Greek Islands. Interested in joining the journey? Join a Central Lakes College Music Ensemble as a community member or student today! Contact Jonathan Laflamme at [email protected].

