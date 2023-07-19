Ready, Set, Read! The Summer Reading Challenge returns to Stockport libraries

Join six brand new characters as they tackle an obstacle course to collect six golden books. Open to all children in Stockport, the Summer Reading Challenge offers a chance to continue their development during the school holidays. The idea is to read six books over the summer, claim a special medal and certificate, and of course have fun along the way!

Any six books can be chosen, but if you’re looking for inspiration, why not visit your local library, which will have displays of age-appropriate, movement-themed books? Otherwise, take a look Summer Reading Challenge website which is full of ideas for books with beloved sports characters at their heart.

This year’s theme of Ready, Set, Read relates to Stockports City of Culture status as the city celebrates Stockport Moves, encouraging everyone in the borough to get active to boost their wellbeing.

The challenge started on Saturday 8th July. Anyone who wants to join in the fun can pop into their local Stockport library to collect a starter pack, which contains everything you need to take on the challenge.

Councilor Frankie Singleton, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Sport at Stockport Council, said: We all know how important developing literacy skills is for our young people. The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to get kids interested in reading some great books and get active too. It’s completely free to join, so pop into your local library from July 8th to sign up and get your little ones reading!

To find your nearest library and for information on opening times, visit this website.

For more information on this year’s Summer Reading Challenge and to participate in the online version of the challenge, visit their website.