Africa CDC, WHO and RKI launch health security partnership to strengthen disease surveillance in Africa – Africa CDC





Addis Ababa/Berlin/Geneva, 18 July 2023 – Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) AND Robert Koch Institute (RKI) have launched a Health Security Partnership to Strengthen Disease Surveillance and Epidemic Intelligence in Africa. The partnership aims to strengthen Africa’s health security capabilities in the areas of biosecurity, integrated disease surveillance, event-based surveillance, genomic surveillance and epidemic intelligence. The partnership aims to encourage strong country leadership and the first phase will be implemented in six African Union member states including Gambia, Mali, Morocco, Namibia, Tunisia and South Africa and will later be expanded to more countries in the subsequent phase. Strengthened disease surveillance is a fundamental requirement for health security.Substantial progress has been made in disease surveillance across Africa over the past decade, but it is notable that it experiences more outbreaks and other health emergencies than others, many of which are preventable or controllable with proven public health interventions. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical role of the public health laboratory in surveillance, as well as the necessity for advances in data collection, management, reporting, and dissemination to ensure evidence-based policymaking during health security emergencies. With a shared commitment to support African countries to strengthen health systems and protect public health, the WHO Regional Offices for Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean have been working closely with the Africa CDC under the Joint Emergency Action Plan (JEAP) to strengthen public health surveillance, promote regional cooperation and address health challenges in Africa. The Africa Health Security Partnership will contribute to the overall framework of cooperation by delivering concrete results in the areas of emergency preparedness and response, surveillance and laboratory capabilities, and will help protect the health of people in Africa through a more coordinated and resilient health system. Our collective ability to prevent, prepare and respond to health security emergencies remains essential to keeping our communities safe, said Sara Hersey, Director of Collaborative Intelligence at WHOHub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. Through this partnership, WHO remains committed to working with Member States to systematically strengthen our capabilities and collaboration across stakeholders, sectors and borders for more effective and collaborative disease surveillance in Africa. Funded by the Government of Canada and consistent with the health security objectives of G7 Global Partnership Against the proliferation of weapons and materials of mass destruction, the Africa Health Security Partnership signifies a collective commitment to cooperation at the health security interface and will play a catalytic role in accelerating the building and pooling of disease surveillance and epidemic intelligence capabilities and expertise within and for Africa. For media inquiries: Dorothy Wambeti Njagi, Senior Communications Officer – Policy, Health Diplomacy and Communications: Africa CDC | Phone: +251 940 559 950 | Email: [email protected] G. Neckerwon Weh, Communication Officer – Policy, Health Diplomacy and Communication; Africa CDC | Phone: +251 945 502 310 | Email: [email protected]

