Protests return to Peru with new demands against official impunity and fears for the economy

There is a tense calm in Lima ahead of a new round of anti-government protests this week that will see tens of thousands of police deployed in Peru’s capital as demonstrators once again demand political reform and accountability for alleged abuses during previous rallies.

While stuck in rush-hour traffic, one taxi driver told CNN that he will continue to work and brave the protesters who expected blockades on Wednesday because he needs the money.

Food is getting too expensive these days, Alex Mendoza said, adding that he earns just $30 a day, barely enough to cover his daily expenses, let alone the fines he risks incurring for being one of Lima’s many unlicensed taxi drivers.

Previous protests that began in December after the ouster of Peru’s former president Pedro Castillo and ended around March shut down parts of the country and saw human rights groups accusation security forces of excessive abuse and extrajudicial killings in violent clashes.

The social unrest was the worst the country had seen in two decades, leaving more than 60 people dead, many of them from southern Peru, where the indigenous Aymara and Quechua people maintain their language and cultural traditions, as well as a sense of separation from people in urban areas of coastal Peru, especially Lima.

However, many of the protesters’ main demands, such as the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, early elections and the closure of Congress, remain unanswered.

As the political elite and protesters remained in a deadlock, the months-long demonstrations cost the country tens of millions in economic damage, according to the government. RATINGS. Many are worried about how this third round of nationwide discontent will affect their bottom line.

This is why Mendoza is torn where he stands. Here in Lima we live from day to day, if the protests were to resume, we would not be able to work to provide for our family, he said.

However, they (protesters) have the right to march and there is a lot of discontent.

After Castillo was ousted in December and Boluarte took office, the new president promised to bring elections forward to April 2024. But Congress has voted against the prospect of new elections up to five times, according to Peru’s official newspaper, and in June, Boluarte buried the idea by saying the case for a new vote before 2026 was closed.

Formerly the Ombudsman of Peru announced an investigation into the protest deaths, which included a police officer. But there has been a lack of new developments in the investigation, angering many Peruvians, critics say.

Anger over accountability is what’s fueling the new protests, Omar Coronel, a sociologist at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, told CNN. At a minimum, a democracy leads to some sort of political sanction for protest deaths. We currently have none of these. There has been absolute impunity, he said.

Marisol Perez Tello, a former justice minister, said the government is trying to ignore dozens of dead and injured protesters. By not investigating, prosecuting, punishing and making reparations, if appropriate, the state is creating a cloak of impunity around the protests and incurring a political cost that seriously undermines its legitimacy, she told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Boluarte’s office and Peru’s ombudsman for comment.

In downtown Lima, Ivette, who declined to give her last name, told CNN that even if she’s undecided about where she stands on the protests, there’s been a lot of killing (during the protests) and I think it’s valid to complain about that.

I don’t know which side to be on because I feel sorry for them too, but I don’t want the city to be paralyzed, Ivette explained.

Questions are being raised as to whether security forces will crack down on protesters once again.

Peruvian authorities are taking no chances on Wednesday. At least 24,000 police officers are being mobilized to see what has been called the Lima occupation protest.

At the moment, we have 24,000 policemen prepared, trained with the equipment, Interior Minister Vicente Romero told local media RPP Noticias. He added that the police are being deployed to provide peace and security to those who protest, those who exercise their free expression and those who want to work freely.

While there is a clear legal framework for police to use force, Perez Tello, also a professor of armed forces in Peru, said the issue is that there are not enough non-lethal weapons available to police.

You must have other means before (you) exercise the use of deadly force. The previous step is the use of non-lethal force, but for that you need to have a properly implemented police force, but we have not yet reached an optimal level, Perez Tello said.

Others believe that the response to the protesters will not be as violent. The government has already learned about the negative impact these deaths had internationally as well as domestically, Augusto Lvarez Rodrich, a Peruvian economist and journalist, told CNN.

The protest comes as Boluarte’s popularity remains extremely low, with her disapproval rating at 77%, according to an IPSOS poll by June.

Her overthrow and sanctions against those suspected of abusing the protesters’ human rights appear to be the common agenda among various left-wing groups and unions calling for nationwide protests this week, Coronel said.

Groups that include collectives, university students and Ronderos (rural self-defense organizations) have expanded their list of demands. It includes the release of Castillo (who has been in custody since December), the rejection of privatization, the freedom of political prisoners, the protection of natural resources and the departure of US troops who arrived during the early 2000s to help train the armed forces.

The growing demands have led to some disputes. The issue of protest agendas generates some tension. There are sectors that say: I would protest for new elections and condemn human rights violators, but I don’t want to join the protest with anyone marching for Castillo’s release, Coronel said.

Lima residents are worried about what this round of protests will do to Peru’s economy, which shrank by 0.43% in the first quarter of 2023 due to earlier protests and a cyclone, the government statistics agency, INE, said. said in May.

People are tired of protests. What people want is to work and for businesses and the economy not to stagnate, said Lvarez political analyst Rodrich.

In July STATEMENTThe Chamber of Commerce of Lima said that Peru cannot afford new protests, especially at a time when we must be united to reactivate our economy and face the devastation of the El Nio phenomenon that will affect the country with heavy rains in the north and severe droughts in the south.

Jacinto Amansio Lpez Delgado, who owns a restaurant in the historic center of Limassol, said previous protests blocked the surrounding area and severely affected his business, which ended up operating at only 40% capacity.

We lost a lot of money during the protests, there are more than 20 workers here, so those situations also affect their families, Lpez said.

As an informal worker, taxi driver Mendoza also cannot afford to let social unrest affect his income.

But without political change, anger will continue over Peru’s toxic and bitter political landscape, he said, adding: There will always be unhappy people unless there is a president who really wants to solve Peru’s problems.