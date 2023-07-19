Council Highlights – 17 July





Public Hearing 1. A hearing was held in relation to by-law no. 20-2023, Sub-legal act of land use No. A member of the public was present to speak in opposition to the proposed amendments. No members of the public were present to speak in favor of the proposed amendments. Five submissions were received in favor of the proposed amendments and are part of the agenda package. The Council later passed the second, third and final reading for by-law no. 20-2023. Senior Financial Officer 1. Council approves the execution and submission of a complete grant application to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund for the Lloydminster Tree Planting Initiative at an estimated cost of $1,585,000 for the full term of the agreement (20242032). Community Development Services 1. The Council approved Policy No. 740-04, Recreation and Cultural Reimbursement Policy No. 740-04, as filed. 2. Council approved the Lloydminster Community Safety Strategy and directed administration to incorporate it into business plans. 3. Council authorized the city administration to enter into a 15-year sponsorship agreement with Cenovus Energy Inc. for the naming rights of the new event facility to be called the Cenovus Energy Hub. 4. Council approved the 2024 Saskatchewan Summer Games Operating Budget as presented on pages 81-92 of the Monday July 17, 2023 Council agenda. 5. Council approved changing the terms of the following members of the Lloydminster Public Library Board: Tara Lynn Lawrence, term ending January 22, 2026

Alison Greenwald, term ending May 7, 2026

Leonel Aguinaldo, term ending May 7,

Sarah Sklapsky, term ending January 9, 2025

Amy Roper, term ending November 20, 2025 Chief of staff 1. The Council approved the Violence Harassment Prevention Policy No. 135-03, formerly known as the Workplace Violence and Harassment Prevention Policy, as amended. 2. The Council approved Privacy Policy No. 135-01, as amended. Bylaws 1. The Council approved the first reading of Regulation No. 06-2023, with a maximum borrowing amount of $6,400,000 for the construction of the Lloydminster Effluent Lin. In addition, the administration will advertise the proposed borrowing bylaw no. 06-2023 for two consecutive weeks before the second and third reading according to the legislation. 2. The Council approved the first and second reading of by-law no. 22-2023 of the credit operation line. Moreover, the Council refused to consider the sub-legal act No. 3. The Council approved the first reading of by-law no. 21-2023, a text change in the by-law of land use no. 4. The Council approved the first reading of by-law no. 23-2023, a text change in the sub-legal act of land use no. The next meeting of the Governance and Priorities Committee is scheduled for Monday, August 14, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. via live stream and in person. Lloydminster City Council, GPC and Special Council meetings are open to the public and available at Lloydminster.ca/livestream. For the full schedule, visit Lloydminster.ca/agenda. Attachments: 07172023-Agenda, Minutes and Video Archive of the Council

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lloydminster.ca/en/news/council-meeting-highlights-july-17-2023.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos