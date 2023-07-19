Visa application submission for Honduran nationals visiting the UK





The decision to introduce the visa regime has been taken due to the sustained and significant increase since 2017 in the number of asylum applications to the UK from Honduran nationals at the UK border who have abused the provision to visit the UK for a limited period as a visa-free national to do so. In 2017, there were 9 requests for asylum from Honduran citizens. In 2022 there were 789 asylum applications and in the first quarter of 2023 there were 275 asylum applications from Honduran nationals. The changes, which take effect immediately, will apply to all Honduran travelers to the UK. However, there will be a four-week transition period until 15:00 BST on 16 August, during which visitors who booked their travel before 15:00 BST on 19 July can still enter the UK. The British Ambassador to Guatemala and Honduras, Nick Whittingham, said: The changes announced today bring Honduras into line with many other visa countries with which the UK has strong and friendly relations. Visas provide access to the UK while helping to secure the UK border. In consultation with the British Embassy in Guatemala City, the UK Government will put arrangements in place to ensure Honduran travelers can apply for their visitor visas in Honduras so they can continue to join the many visitors the UK welcomes from around the world. A UK visa application center where travelers can hand in their passports and provide biometrics will operate regularly in Honduras. The first session is scheduled to take place on July 26, in order to allow applicants to receive their visas before the end of the transition period on August 16, with further sessions scheduled on July 27, 28, 31 and August 1 and 2, depending on demand. Visa applications are submitted and paid online at: VFS Honduras Spanish site, after which applicants book an appointment to secure their biometrics and submit their passport. The UK Government aims to process applications within 15 UK working days of receipt of passport and biometrics and applicants can apply up to three months in advance. The cost of a six-month multiple entry UK visa can be found at: UK Visa Fees – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). There are also visas with longer validity. Honduran nationals who have booked travel to the UK before 15:00 BST on 19 July will still be able to enter the UK without a visa until 15:00 BST on 16 August. Any passengers arriving after 15:00 BST on 16 August will require a visa to enter the UK, regardless of when their travel is booked. Anyone booking their flight after 15:00 BST on 19 July will also need a visa, even if they arrive before 15:00 BST on 16 August. Honduran visitors already in the UK will not be affected by the new requirement for the remainder of their visit, but once they leave the UK they will need a visitor visa to re-enter the UK. Hondurans are already required to obtain a visa for other (non-visit) purposes, such as to work or study. Applicants for student or other visas will now be able to use the new application center in Honduras, instead of having to travel to other countries as they have done so far. Notes to the editor

